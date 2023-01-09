A New Braunfels 18-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Torrey Street Saturday afternoon while fleeing from police, officials said Monday.
New Braunfels Police Department spokesman David Ferguson said that two officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call at about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the 800 block of E. Torrey St.
The officers detained four male teenagers that were “possibly involved in a burglary earlier in the day in the area.”
“Because it’s common for firearms to be stolen during a burglary of a motor vehicle, the officers were in the process of patting down these four individuals that were being detained,” Ferguson said.
David Anthony Garcia, an 18-year-old New Braunfels resident, stood up for his turn to be patted down.
He then ran from the officers for about a block into a nearby yard.
“While running, he produced a firearm, and there was a self-inflicted gunshot wound causing that male to be deceased,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said that Garcia’s firearm had been reported stolen out of Medina County.
Garcia did not point a weapon at officers, Ferguson said, and officers did not fire their weapons.
Whether or not NBPD officers drew their own weapons during the pursuit will be part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.
“We are aware that there is some misinformation in the community about this being an officer-involved shooting, and we want to assure the community that at no point did officers fire their weapons during this incident,” he said.
The Herald-Zeitung spoke with several residents who live in the neighborhood where Saturday’s incident happened.
David Loesch pointed to a damp patch of grass right outside of his mother’s bedroom window.
It was where Garcia died.
Loesch touched a few quarters and pieces of plastic that fell out of Garcia’s pockets and were left behind.
“He fell down right here,” he said. “I came down here I guess 45 minutes after it happened, and the police wouldn’t let us over here for a long time.”
Several people declined to speak to the newspaper on the record, including a neighbor who told Loesch that he saw what happened.
After Garcia died, a Comal County crime scene technician arrived to pronounce him deceased.
The NBPD criminal investigation division and other crime scene technicians also collected evidence at the Torrey Street home.
Two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy who had been detained with Garcia were released into their parents’ custody.
They were not arrested.
The violent incident in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon surprised the local residents.
They all said they feel safe in the neighborhood northeast of Torrey Park.
For 30 years, Jesse Martinez has lived two houses down from where the death occurred.
He didn’t hear the shot. But he came outside when his dogs began to howl, and looked across the fences.
“I’ve never heard the dogs make that sound,” Martinez said. “Then I heard the sirens, and I saw them bring out the blanket and a stretcher.”
