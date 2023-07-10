A 16-year-old boy has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after a fatal crash on State Highway 46 in New Braunfels on Sunday.
The crash killed one person and injured seven people on Sunday afternoon, according to a New Braunfels Police Department news release.
NBPD said that a Honda Pilot was in the center turn lane on SH 46 West, preparing to turn left onto T-Bar-M Drive.
A Ford Explorer “crossed over into the turn lane and struck the Honda Pilot head on.”
The front seat passenger in the Ford Explorer, 51-year-old Jose Medrano Perez of Plantersville, Texas, died at a local hospital after being critically injured in the collision.
The occupants of the Honda Pilot were all from Magnolia, Texas.
A 40-year-old woman, 12-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy in the Honda Pilot were transported to a San Antonio hospital.
The woman and girl are in critical but stable condition, and the boy had non-life threatening injuries.
The fourth occupant was a man who did not require EMS care.
In the Ford Explorer, a 41-year-old New Braunfels man in the backseat was treated at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver of the Ford Explorer that veered into the turn lane was a 16-year-old boy from Tamaulipas, Mexico.
He was treated for injuries at a local hospital.
NBPD said the 16-year-old “exhibited signs of intoxication,” and issued a blood search warrant.
The teen was transported to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Facility and charged with intoxication manslaughter.
Police are not identifying the boy due to his age.
Additional charges may be pending, according to NBPD.
The crash shut down the area of Highway 46 for several hours.
(1) comment
So, if the 16-year-old driver of the Ford Explorer is from Mexico, how is it he is allowed to drive in Texas? Even with a driver's license from Mexico, he can't drive on our roads until he is at least 18. He shouldn't have been driving at all. Since he was also intoxicated. and not yet 21, the other adults in the vehicle are guilty of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and are therefore EQUALLY guilty of intoxication manslaughter.
Then there's the equally disturbing question as to why the 16-year-old wasn't reported as being from a residence here in the area, instead of from Mexico... was he in the country legally, was he "caught and released," or does he have some other convoluted status that was awarded by Alejandro Mayorkas? If so, then he shouldn't be in the country, and this accident and tragic loss of life wouldn't have happened.
Lots of questions, and there must be severe consequences for everyone left alive in the Explorer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.