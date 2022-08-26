As local districts prepared for the school year by equipping campuses with enough teachers to accommodate the rising student population, some districts across the state weren’t as fortunate.
Teachers are leaving the profession at an alarming rate, especially in the state of Texas, impacting education quality and challenging the effectiveness of the public school system.
With many speculating the reasons behind the teacher shortage, former New Braunfels Independent School District and Comal Independent School District educators are weighing in on some of the problems based on experience — and it’s not just about pay.
“You don’t stay in the classroom for 34 years for the money,” Jeanie Stein said. “You do it because of the love of the children, and also the love of public education.”
Stein was an educator for several decades, spending time at Austin ISD before landing at Comal ISD where she taught for five years, and retired before the pandemic.
During her final years teaching, the former elementary and middle school teacher dealt with the steadily increasing responsibility and workload placed on teachers.
“Being at school from 7 a.m. until 5 or 6 p.m., five days a week, then bringing stuff home and working from home grading papers, (and) doing (individual) lesson plans … It just wasn’t worth it — it just was not worth it,” Stein said.
David Bagley, a teacher and coach for NBISD had similar experiences with demands on teachers by the Texas public education system.
“I could never just break away from it,” Bagley said. “It got to the point where I was working with everybody else’s kids all day and I get home and I’d have nothing left for mine.”
While he had an overall pleasant experience at NBISD, the former educator started feeling the stress of the job and lost his passion for teaching after the pandemic.
“I have a job that I like to do, I like to work with people I enjoy being around, but this last year, two years … the stress has really gotten to me, and it was never-ending,” Bagley said.
Teachers handled a lot before COVID-19, but with more added after the pandemic such as remote teaching and contract tracing, it became too much for Bagley, and he left teaching.
Like Bagley, some say the pandemic worsened issues that were already present.
“I think what COVID did is it brought a lot of problems to the surface,” Erika Sanchez said. “They weren’t necessarily problems after COVID they were just exacerbated after COVID.”
Sanchez taught at elementary schools in Comal ISD until January 2021 — leaving for family reasons — but witnessed plenty before exiting.
The educator felt the weight of COVID-19 right away — expected to enforce mask mandates, social distancing and contract tracing, which would often take time away from teaching.
“I can teach or I can worry about masks, but I can’t stop every 30 seconds because a kid pulls the mask off their face,” Sanchez said.
That wasn’t the only thing taking away from teaching.
When students returned in-person, Sanchez noticed a surge in disruptive behavioral problems and couldn’t do much to discipline them causing more frustration.
“Teaching has become more like a referee-style situation than actual teaching,” Sanchez said. “You can pay a teacher $100,000 and it’s not going to make any difference, because they’re still going to burn out within the first three to five years, because they’re dealing with crazy — all day, every day.”
That’s one of Charlie Orsag’s issues with public schools right now.
“I think what happened after COVID was you had a lack of discipline at the campuses,” Orsag said. “You know, the kids had been at home — some for a year and a half — and the discipline just wasn’t there.”
Orsag spent 27 years teaching ninth grade biology for New Braunfels ISD before his contract wasn’t renewed for the year, after not obtaining a newly required teaching certification.
While the former teacher enjoyed his time teaching for the district, he experienced many behavioral issues from about 2% of the student population, and that worsened after the pandemic.
“They’d sat at home doing schoolwork on the computer, but when they came back, the discipline was not administered,” he said. “Once they saw that wasn’t happening, they just ran with it … and so it just snowballed.”
According to a survey by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) released Aug. 8, 70% of educators polled said they considered leaving the profession at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
TSTA President Ovidia Molina cites teachers are still suffering stress from the pandemic, state leaders’ failure to protect students and employees as major and inadequate pay as big contributors of the teacher shortage.
While salaries aren’t the only factor — it isn’t helping either.
In the poll by TSTA, the average salary of Texas teachers is $59,000 — $7,000 below the national average.
Starting salary for first year teachers with a bachelor’s degree at NBISD start at $52,500 and those with master’s degrees start at $54,000. For Comal ISD, teachers start at $51,200 — a recent 4% increase.
While the teacher shortage problem hasn’t hit local school districts, they do have plans in place.
NBISD passed a plan allowing the district to relax its hiring requirements for teachers in case of a shortage, and CISD is placing multiple super substitute teachers at most campuses to handle teacher absences or vacancies during the school year.
CISD welcomed 445 teachers before the school year, leaving about 30 vacancies, and has 489 substitutes on standby. This year NBISD hired 127 teachers and only has three vacancies.
