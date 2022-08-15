For the first time since the pandemic, the Texas Education Agency released school district accountability ratings, and New Braunfels ISD and Comal ISD managed to maintain their overall rankings for academic achievement and growth from the 2018-2019 school year.
Home to over 9,000 students, New Braunfels ISD holds firm with a solid B, with most of its schools averaging an individual ranking of a B or higher. Klein Road Elementary School and the New Braunfels High School 9th Grade Center — soon to be expanded into Long Creek High School — obtained a C.
The state agency’s ratings, which are primarily tied to results of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR test, are the latest metrics used to grade how well Texas public schools are performing as students emerge from the worst of the global coronavirus pandemic.
“This year, like the past two years, has brought many changes and challenges to the world of education,” said Kara Bock, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. “However, our teachers, administrators, and staff stepped up every day to make the NBISD vision of ‘Every Student. Every Day.’ a reality, which is evident in one measure of our success, the state accountability system.”
Comal ISD and its more than 25,000 students earned a score of A, with most of its campuses garnering an A grade and a few with a rank B or above. Freiheit Elementary School was the only school to receive a C.
“We are excited to receive this rating by the TEA,” said Mandy Epley, Comal ISD’s acting superintendent. “This score is to be celebrated collectively by our teachers, administrators, support staff, students and parents.
Together, we will continue to work towards helping each student grow academically year after year as we focus on providing opportunities for each student to be successful.”
Achieving a score of 93 placed the district into the top 400 out of nearly 1,200 school districts in the state, Comal ISD said in a press release.
“The past three years, since the last rating was given by the TEA in which we also earned an ‘A,’ have not been easy,” said Jason York, president of the Comal ISD board of trustees. “We have continued to have high expectations and remained focused on what’s important, and that is providing the kids in our schools with the best education we can give them.”
This year’s TEA ratings were done differently than in previous years. Instead of the usual A-F ratings, which were last given in 2019, the agency gave only A-C ratings. Districts and schools that would have received a D or F received a “Not Rated” label this year.
The TEA’s ratings are determined by scores in three categories: how students perform on the STAAR test, which is given each spring; improvement in those scores; and how well schools are educating disadvantaged students. Students are tested on different subjects: reading, math, science and social studies.
This year, statewide, 27.9% of 8,451 schools evaluated received an A rating. Another 46.1% received a B, 19.4% received a rating of C and 6.7% received “Not Rated” labels.
Not all schools and districts are rated because some are alternative education programs and treatment facilities.
Districts also get an overall rating. There are a total of 1,207 school districts in Texas, and 1,195 were evaluated. Out of the districts assessed, 33.1% got an A, 54% got a B, 9.4% got a C and 3.5% received a “Not Rated” label.
Schools ranked in those bottom tiers will also be spared possible TEA sanctions during the 2022-2023 school year.
In 2019, the last time that TEA put out these ratings, 8,302 schools were rated, and 21.1% received an A, 39.5% received a B, 26.1% received a C and 13.3% received failing grades. In 2019, 1,189 districts were rated. Of those, 25.3% received an A, 56.9% received a B, 13% received a C and 4.8% received failing grades.
“These results show our state’s significant investment in the post-pandemic academic recovery of Texas public school students is bearing fruit,” TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the driving force behind this year’s success: our teachers and local school leaders.”
Families can find their school’s accountability ratings at TXschools.gov.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
