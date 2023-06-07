The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will host a public meeting in Spring Branch on Thursday for a proposed wastewater facility that would discharge treated effluent into the West Fork of Dry Comal Creek.
The facility would serve a proposed 1,400-lot subdivision in Comal County.
The wastewater treatment facility will be about 0.4 miles south of where SH46 and Harrison Road intersect in Bulverde, according to the site’s state permit application.
Landowner Douglas T. Harrison submitted the permit application in September.
An approved permit would authorize “the discharge of treated domestic wastewater” of up to 600,000 gallons a day.
Harrison’s proposed housing development doesn’t have a facility within three miles “that can accept its waste,” according to the permit application.
The wastewater facility that serves Meyer Ranch doesn’t have capacity for another subdivision.
“The region is not developed and there is no infrastructure for future developments,” the application reads. “It is the intent of the facility to provide capacity for future regional developments other than the Harrison Tract subdivision.”
TCEQ’s public meeting notice said that a preliminary review determined that the facility would not impair existing water uses.
The treatment plant would use mechanical filtration and UV disinfection.
Dry Comal Creek eventually flows into the Comal River in New Braunfels.
Local environmental groups and residents are planning to speak out against the proposal.
Austin Faught, Dry Comal Creek Neighbors chairman, said he worries about impacts on drinking water and the environment.
“This wastewater flowing through my property and my neighbors’ properties could damage our homes, water wells, livestock, and ecosystem,” Faught said.
The public meeting will be on June 8 at 7 p.m. at the Smithson Valley High School cafeteria in Spring Branch.
Members of the public can submit comments online at www14.tceq.texas.gov/epic/eComment. The wastewater treatment facility’s permit number is #WQ0016211001.
