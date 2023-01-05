Taylor Karbach passed away on December 11, 2022, at home from cancer with his wife and children by his side. He was born in San Antonio Texas to Hylmar and Anne Karbach on November 9, 1959.
Taylor worked for Borden Dairy for 33 years. He started his career in the accounting department and worked his way up to Financial Controller of Borden Dairy in Austin, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Brenda, his children, Kyle, and wife Katie and two grandchildren, Mayson and Weston, daughter, Korrie Karbach, his mother, Anne Karbach, and sisters, Amy Mark, and Kate Karbach.
Services will be held January 14 at 2:30 PM at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 312 S. Guenther Ave., New Braunfels, Tx 78132.
In lieu of flowers, Taylor would appreciate any gifts to be given to the American Cancer Society or the National Kidney Foundation.
A small reception will be held in the Parish Hall.
