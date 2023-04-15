Again and again, we are regaled with how fair our taxes are, and how the use of bond debt maintains our property values. Our property values are dictated by the prices people pay when real estate changes hands, not by the amount of bond debt we have. Bond debt financing is a great strategy for dealing with real emergencies such as disasters. The “disaster” that we must deal with is the fact that our government officials, issuing all those underpriced building permits, have created multiple “emergencies” such as lack of schools, lack of transportation infrastructure, etc. The government officials that issued those building permits did not anticipate they would result in lots of kids needing schools and lots of cars needing roads and streets, so we get to foot the bill for that development in the form of more bond debt added to our property taxes. As some bond debt is paid off, it is replaced with new bond debt cost added to our property taxes.
We are told what a good job our elected leaders are doing by not increasing the property tax rate. This ignores the huge spurt of tax revenue coming into government coffers that resulted from the growth. Keeping the tax rate stable with millions more tax dollars coming in due to population growth is a tax increase, pure and simple.
The reason people moved here is the small-town flavor we once had before the developer bonanza that brought us to today’s growth-spawned “emergency.” Most citizens of today enjoy the convenience of using credit cards, and we have not been taught that credit card debt increases the cost of everything we buy. Bonds, over their life, increase the cost of whatever they are paying for by 50%. The interest on those bonds goes, income tax free, to the usually wealthy investors who paid for them. We are all paying for that bond interest in decreased purchasing power of our property tax dollars.
Obviously, we must honor our debts, so a plan is needed to eventually release us from the yoke of bond debt interest burdening our property taxes. With the election coming soon, it is time to ask the candidates what they plan to do to make development pay for itself and to gradually lower our bond debt interest (tax bill).
Be careful in deciding who you will vote for — time to stop kicking the bond debt tin can on down the road.
