I recently received a denial letter regarding my request to protest the taxes on my mom’s house where several clients reside that have health issues. I never received a new appraisal letter and requested one in person. The denial stated I did not meet the deadline of filing with no proof they ever mailed it. The appraisal issue coupled with a board of hearing examiners that do not reflect the demographics of the community in age and ethnicity means once again there will not be any fairness in the process. The state of Texas must start requiring any and all local appraisal districts reflect a true cross section of the community including race, age and especially actual persons whose taxes are not frozen.
Tax protest process needs a major overhaul
- Ronald Baker, New Braunfels
-
-
- 0
Vote from June 17 until noon on June 29 to support the businesses that you think are the best in the New Braunfels area.
Today's e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.