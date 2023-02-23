Few things are more Texan than tacos and queso.
Torchy’s Tacos is opening in New Braunfels next week, and the chain is planning two events to celebrate.
The taco chain that began as an Austin food truck now has locations across 14 states.
A New Braunfels store makes more than 70 Torchy’s locations in Texas.
The restaurant will host a community preview party on Monday, Feb. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Guests will receive free tacos, chips and queso, and a drink.
Torchy’s will host a grand opening party on Wednesday, March 1.
The first 100 attendees receive a Torchy’s New Braunfels T-shirt and free green chile queso for a year.
Doors open at 10 a.m.
Torchy’s menu features breakfast tacos all day, chips and queso, salsa and guacamole.
The 4,000 square-foot restaurant also has an outdoor patio.
The restaurant has a taco of the month. Their “damn good tacos” include the trailer park taco, with fried chicken, green chile and pico de gallo, and the crossroads taco, with brisket, jalapeños and avocado.
Torchy’s Tacos is located at 229 FM 306, Suite 101 in New Braunfels.
