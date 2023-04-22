Over past years the incidence of driving while intoxicated has decreased by 56%, due in part to the efforts of the Mothers Against Drunk Driving movement. Those who are currently upset with the number of children killed while sitting at their desks and with legislators’ refusal to deal with it, should form a movement that could be called Mothers Against NRA Puppets.
Today's e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.