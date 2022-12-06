After 41 years of festive performances on Main Plaza, the Greater New Braunfels Arts Council’s annual caroling event is getting a change of scenery.
To continue the tradition of holiday sing-a-longs and beloved Christmas presentations to celebrate the arts in New Braunfels, caroling is coming to Landa Park on Thursday, Dec. 8.
For decades the event has tied artistic expression through photography, dance, music and theatre with Christmas to provide the people of New Braunfels with an unforgettable holiday experience.
“The importance is to keep it going throughout generations and keep that magic alive,” said Felicia Miller, president of the Greater New Braunfels Arts Council. “What makes this community so unique and so amazing is how much we love this town and its history, and I think because we are now part of that history, that’s why it’s so important and valuable for us to be a part of it.”
When faced with the decision to move, the Greater New Braunfels Arts Council sought an area with just as much history as the event itself.
“The next best thing is Landa Park with all these amazing trees,” Miller said. “If these woods could talk, could you imagine the stories they would tell?”
Not only does Landa Park provide the perfect holiday backdrop for the decades-old event, it can utilize some of the parks’ historic attractions like the Landa Park Train before the main event commences.
With the extra space, the yuletide event is honoring traditions while embracing new ones — all centered around the arts.
For the first time the arts council is adding festive arts and crafts to support the arts and provide education — the mission the council was built upon.
The arts and crafts pavilion invites families to take part in traditional Christmas activities such as cookie and ornament decorating with a little guidance from Canyon Lake Art Guild artists.
Those in attendance can enjoy live performances by Gemischter Chor Hermonie, which is the oldest German choir in Comal County, Overflow, Psalm 149 Dance Ministries, New Braunfels Performing Arts Academy, American Dance Company and Circle Arts Theatre.
“We want to bring music, dance, art, theatre and everything that has to do with art into the forefront so that the locals and visitors can appreciate it and be involved in it because this town has a lot to offer with the arts,” Miller said.
While there, eventgoers can stay warm with a cup of hot chocolate courtesy of Le Citron European Café and Bistro or sate hunger with popcorn from Stars and Stripes Drive-In Theatre.
The family-friendly, free, holiday event will also host photos with Santa, and collect Toys for Tots at the Greater New Braunfels Arts Council booth.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with performances kicking off at 7 p.m. at the Dance Slab with Mayor Rusty Brockman opening up the sing-a-long portion of the evening.
Festivities culminate around 8:30 p.m. when attendees gather to sing “Silent Night” while holding candles.
