AUSTIN — For the first time in school history, the Smithson Valley track and field team took home a Class 5A girls state championship at Mike A. Myers Stadium Friday.
The Rangers took the title with 62 team points and medaled in five total events in Austin.
Sophomore Alyssa Jones was the star of the meet, winning four medals, three of which were gold. She started the morning off by earning second place in the girls long jump with a distance of 19-3.5.
She placed first in the 200 meters with a time of 23.59.
Jones helped the Rangers take home the gold in the 4x200-meter relay alongside Jacquelyn Rolle, Favour Udiji and Jatorie Mobley with a time of 1:37.69.
The team continued to dominate in the relays as the quartet of Jones, Udiji, Jazmyn Singh and Mia Perez took first in the 4x400-meters, finishing in 3:46.82. The group placed second in the same event last year.
Singh also placed fifth in the 400 meters with a time of 55.45. Ella Pickron was fifth in the pole vault, clearing 12-0.
On the boys side, junior Freddie Dubose placed third in the 400 meters with a time of 48.68. Arthur Breault placed ninth (50.82) in the same event.
In the 4x400-meter relay, Dubose, Breault, Jalen Davis and Elijah Hudson got seventh place in the race, finishing in 3:21.29.
Jaxson Maynard finished in seventh in the discus throw with a distance of 148-8.
Canyon senior Grace Conley placed seventh in the girls triple jump (37-10.75).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.