In a battle between the two top teams in District 26-5A volleyball, Smithson Valley defeated Canyon in a four-set match, 3-1.
The contest was a rematch of the Sept. 23 battle, when the Cougarettes won in four sets. The Lady Rangers flipped the script on Tuesday, winning a competitive 25-20, 25-19, 25-27, 25-13 bout.
It was the Cougarettes’ (37-7 overall, 11-1 in district) first district defeat of the season, snapping their 11-match win streak while giving the Lady Rangers (33-7 overall, 11-1 in district) their seventh straight victory. Both teams are now tied at the top of the district standings.
The Lady Rangers relied heavily on senior middle blocker Lillie Johnson, who led them in kills (21), hitting percentage (.500), kill percentage (.550), aces (four) and blocks (five).
Senior outside hitter Emily Wertz had 12 kills, followed by senior right side Morgan Spradling with eight. Sophomore setter Marlowe Berry had two aces on the night.
Senior setter Hayley Barsky led the team with 23 assists, seconded by Berry with 19.
Defensively, Spradling, junior outside hitters Olivia Fuentes and Macie Mathis and junior middle blocker Megan Zamora were each involved in three blocks. Wertz had two blocks.
Junior defensive specialist Brittan Fedyk had 38 digs, followed by Wertz with 16 and senior defensive specialist Lindsey Zenner with 13. Spradling also had nine digs, and Barsky had eight.
As for Canyon, senior opposite Maya Jones led the team with 10 kills, her fourth consecutive and 19th total match with double-digit kills this season. Senior middle blocker Mia Dunaway had seven kills, followed by freshman outside hitter Marlee Lightsey with six.
Junior setter Megan Hawkins had a team-high 30 assists, the 14th time she has had 30 or more assists this season.
Defensively, senior middle blocker Courtney Pope had six blocks, seconded by Jones and Dunaway with four blocks each.
The Cougarettes had five players with double-digit digs. Hawkins and senior defensive specialist Isabell Woo each had 28 digs. Senior defensive specialist Caiden Lasala had 16 digs, followed by senior setter Trista Henson with 11 and senior outside hitter Danielle Classy with 10.
Both teams will move on to play the remainder of their district schedule on Friday, Oct. 21. Smithson Valley will return home to play Boerne-Champion at 6:30 p.m., while Canyon will head on the road to play Seguin at 7 p.m.
