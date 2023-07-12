SUWANEE, GA — Texas Lutheran men’s soccer and men’s track and field athlete Luis Green has been named one of six finalists for the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Man of the Year award.
The award recognizes the conference’s senior male student-athlete who has best distinguished himself throughout his collegiate career in the areas of academic achievement, athletic excellence and service and leadership.
Member schools were permitted to submit two nominations if at least one of the nominees was a man of color or international student-athlete.
To be nominated, student-athletes must have completed intercollegiate eligibility in his primary sport by the end of the 2023 spring season, received his undergraduate degree prior to the conclusion of the summer 2023 term and had a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 2.500 (4.000 scale) with the noted exception due to COVID-19 pandemic. A student-athlete who received an extension waiver or a season of competition/participation waiver in his primary sport due to cancellation of a 2020 and/or 2021 athletics season or championship may be nominated for the 2023 Man of the Year, provided he otherwise satisfies nomination criteria.
A Smithson Valley High School alum, Luis Green graduated this spring with a Master’s degree in data analytics — adding to his bachelor’s degree in finance — and 3.55 GPA. Green finished his athletic career as one of the most decorated athletes in Texas Lutheran history. Green closed out his career in style, rewriting the conference record books en route to claiming his league record fifth-straight SCAC Offensive Player-of-the-Year honor. Green finished second in the SCAC in both goals (19) and points (44) and third in game-winning goals (3), shots (71) and shots on goal (39). He capped off his historic career with a five-goal performance against Austin College in a win to bring his career total to an SCAC record 81 goals in just 78 games played. With that effort, he became just the fourth player in conference history, and the first since 2010, to score five or more goals in one contest.
Green stands alone with his career marks, leaving Seguin first in SCAC history in goals scored (81), points (182), goals per game (1.04) and points per game (2.33). A nine-time SCAC Offensive Player-of-the-Week honoree during his TLU career, including three times this season, Green finishes his career tied for 10th all-time in NCAA history for career goals. Following the conclusion of his soccer career, Green would transition to track and field where he would set the indoor 600m record and win the 800m run in his first appearance in the SCAC Track & Field Championships in April.
Green is a three-time United Soccer Coaches All-American, the only multi-time All-American in TLU men’s soccer history, owning three of the four all-time All-American honors in program history.
Off the field, Green is a two-time CoSIDA/CSC Academic All-American including CSC First-Team Academic All-American honors in 2022. He also served as the Texas Lutheran Bulldog Investment Company Captain and Leadership Team Member (2018-23) and Big Dog Endowment Student Board Member (2018-23). In his spare time, Green served as a tutor at Rodriguez Elementary while also participating in community service projects at My Father’s Farm and Habitat for Humanity.
The 2023 Southern Collegiate Athletic Man of the Year will be announced on Thursday, July 13.
