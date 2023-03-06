SPRING BRANCH — Smithson Valley girls soccer earned another shutout victory, defeating Veterans Memorial 10-0 Friday night.
The win keeps the Rangers undefeated (19-0, 11-0 in district) near the end of the regular season. It was the Rangers’ second win over the Patriots this season.
Senior forwards Malia Thalman and Sabrina Taber and senior midfielder Arianna Monnin each scored two goals.
Freshman midfielder Morgan Heintz, junior midfielder Jordan Todd, senior defender Valerie Mendez and junior forward Alex Smithwick scored one goal each.
Thalman, Monnin, Taber, Mendez, Heintz, senior defenders Avery Eckert, Kaili Castillo and Emmy Lambson, senior midfielder Emma Siebold, and junior defender Wrilyn Shippey each provided one assist.
Senior goalkeeper Jacy White played the first 40 minutes, while senior goalkeeper Abby Thompson played the next 40, grabbing one save.
The Rangers will head on the road to face Canyon for the second time, having beaten the Cougars 1-0 on Feb. 10. Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at Cougar Stadium.
Cougars dismantle Warriors in 4-0 blowout
SAN ANTONIO — Canyon girls soccer avenged an earlier season loss, defeating Pieper 4-0 Friday night.
The win is the Cougars’ sixth straight, as they are now 16-4 overall and 9-2 in district play. They are tied for second place in District 26-5A.
The match was 0-0 at halftime, but the Cougars came out on fire in second half, scoring three goals in 9.5 minutes.
Junior Lilah Dupree scored the final goal on a 30-yard strike in the 64th minute.
Along with Dupree, junior forward Ashlyn Anderson, senior midfielder Sienna Garcia and junior midfielder Kailee Meyer each scored a goal.
Dupree and Anderson each had one assist.
Canyon will host district No. 1 Smithson Valley in its next match. The last time both teams faced off, the Rangers eked out a 1-0 win on Feb. 10.
Kick is set for 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at Cougar Stadium.
