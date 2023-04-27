MCALLEN — After capturing a district championship, Smithson Valley boys golf continued the trend winning the Region IV-5A tournament title from April 19-20 at Champion Lakes Golf Course.
On day one, the Rangers shot 306, 10 strokes ahead of second place. They shot 310 on day two, giving them a 616 two-day total and a five-stroke victory.
Individually, Ryan Griff tied for fifth place, shooting 71 on day one and 77 on day two. Cole Kantu tied for 10th, shooting 77 on both days.
Anniston McIlwain finished in 14th place, Rowan Rankin was 20th and Aiden Page was 24th.
The Rangers will head out to the state tournament on May 22-23 at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.
Allen finishes second
MCALLEN — In a strong showing at the Region IV-5A golf tournament, Smithson Valley sophomore Sayers Allen placed second among all girls from April 17-18.
On day one, Allen shot 68, following it up by carding a 73 on day two. She finished with a two-day total of 141.
She will head out to the state tournament from May 15-16 at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.
