SPRING BRANCH — Smithson Valley girls soccer will continue its perfect run.
The Rangers defeated Boerne-Champion 8-2 at home Friday night in the regional quarterfinal round of the UIL Class 5A-II playoffs.
With the win, the squad advances to the regional semi-finals with an unblemished 25-0 record (13-0 in district).
In the contest, Smithson Valley took early control with a 4-0 lead by halftime before notching four more goals in the second.
Senior forward Sabrina Taber led the team with two goals. Senior midfielder Arianna Monnin, senior forward Jasmin Dominguez, junior defender Wrilyn Shippey, freshman midfielder Morgan Heintz, sophomore midfielder Raelyn Hinojosa and junior forward Callaghan McGuire each scored one goal.
Taber and Dominguez had a team-high two assists each. Senior defender Kaili Castillo had one assist.
Senior goalkeeper Jacy White played the full 80 minutes, grabbing two saves and allowing two goals.
The Rangers will face McAllen Memorial in the regional semi-final round Friday, April 7.
