There are times when the lyrics from a Talking Heads song (think early 80s, new wave sound) automatically pop into my head.
“You may ask yourself, ‘Well, how did I get here?’”
That is exactly what I was wondering at the start line of the Muddy Dash at the Circuit of the Americas on Sept. 10.
In a weak moment during a conversation with my sister, we decided to sign up, and drag family members with us.
To say the event was outside of my comfort zone would be a vast understatement.
This family-friendly “dash” through the mud appeared to be just a casual Saturday morning stroll for many. But for me, I would classify it as a major undertaking.
I’m not the adventurous type. I’m a homebody. I like my living room. I like my porch. I like staring at birds or the sky or just a blade of grass.
But several times a year, I try to force myself to do something I really don’t want to do.
A 5K? Ugh. Add mud? Double yuck.
It turned out to be a fairly tame event, which is exactly what you want when you are participating in your first-ever mud dash event.
The only problem was we didn’t realize how doable it was going to be until we were halfway through the course and had already endured the taunts of small children.
We survived the wall, thankful that it was a rock climbing wall with grips versus something we had to climb based on pure strength, or gripping a rope to hoist ourselves over an impossibly high wall like we had seen in the movies.
But as we walked (no running involved here except for short sprints) to our next unknown obstacle, we were greeted by young children, covered in mud, walking in the opposite direction.
A boy, who looked to be about 8 years old, fixed his eyes on us, and threw the first dirt clod, at least figuratively.
“You are going to have soooo much fun,” he said.
There was something about his tone and the way he drew out his syllables that was unsettling.
Did I hear a touch of sarcasm and see a slightly sinister twist to his smile?
Mud soaked his hair which shot up in spikes toward the sky. His clothes were drenched in the nondescript gray of a mud dash warrior. There were sludge-smeared stripes on his face. He was ready for battle.
Was this a challenge? As in, I’m 8 and I’m rocking this, but there is no way you will survive.
In the end, it was the rope swing over the mud pit that was our epic failure. Who would have thought that this mildly innocuous obstacle was the one that ate our lunch?
The highlight was climbing through a tunnel, exiting into a muddy hole, and then trying to get out without falling. I was almost out, but slipped, as my foot kicked out from under me. My husband, who had been following too closely behind me, was met with a clodful of dirt to the face.
Accident? Of course.
Near the end, I was motivated. We had one last obstacle, jumping from wood platform to platform, like we had seen in American Ninja Warrior.
I was being careful, taking my time. I was so close. I had this. As I strategized on how to get to the next platform, I felt my husband, who once again was following too closely, push me from behind and knock me into the lava — I mean, onto the pavement and off the platform.
“What are you doing?” I said. “I had this, and you knocked me off.”
“You can’t stop on this,” he argued. “You have to keep the momentum going.”
Both of us were acting like we had done this before. Suddenly, we had become experts.
And with that, we were done. We walked through the bubbles at the finish line and stood in line where a hose attached to a giant water truck was used to spray off the mud.
I looked for the 8-year-old. I had just enough mud left on me to prove to him that I had walked the finish line. I survived, and I would be up for the next challenge whenever he was ready.
As long as it is at least a year from now.
