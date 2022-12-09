It’s back to the drawing board for New Braunfels ISD after the latest community survey revealed an overwhelming majority of survey takers said they wanted a unique mascot for the new high school.
Out of roughly 4,900 polled, over 3,300 residents favored a different mascot over the Unicorns accounting for 69% of the vote — a similar outcome to the first survey.
“When reviewing the data, it is very apparent that the voice of all of our sub-groups (69% in total) prefer (Long Creek High School) to have its own, unique mascot,” NBISD Superintendent Cade Smith said.
The survey sent to community stakeholders, which was released the last week of November and closed Thursday, Dec. 1, was the second time the board requested community input.
The results of the initial survey, which gave survey takers six mascot options, including the Unicorns, made it apparent to the board that more work should be done before making a decision.
Out of six options, the Unicorns received the most support on the first survey followed by the Lions and the Dragons. Without presenting the results of the additional three choices to the public, 68% voted for something other than the Unicorns.
The latest survey collected input from several of the same stakeholders.
New Braunfels Middle School students, Long Creek and New Braunfels High School feeder staff — along with other staff members — Long Creek and New Braunfels High School parents, and other community members all favored a different mascot.
Now that the Unicorns are out of the running, the board is posing the question, “Where do we go from here?”
After reviewing results of the survey, district administration returned to New Braunfels Middle School, where eighth graders representing the high school’s first graduating class reviewed a list of nominations.
Administrators compiled the suggestions to create a final survey given to the middle school students who will later attend the high school.
The results of that survey will be presented to the board during a regularly scheduled board meeting Monday night when the board will make a possible consideration for the Long Creek High School mascot and school colors.
Once a decision is made, the board can turn its attention to school colors and future branding of the district.
“As we turn the corner to a final recommendation and decision, we want to thank all of you for your continued support and patience in this process,” Smith said. “By no means is deciding on a mascot and colors a simple task, and our students, staff, parents, and community members have been absolutely stellar in providing their voices when asked over and over again. Our utmost gratitude to each and every one of you for joining us in developing this decision that will last a lifetime at Long Creek High.”
