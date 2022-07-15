With New Braunfels’ explosive growth, this may not come as a surprise, but a recent survey of residents indicated that mobility remains a challenge in the city, compared to previous studies conducted in 2019 and 2017.
That’s one of four key findings in the National Community Survey developed and provided by the Wisconsin-based National Research Center at Polco in partnership with the International City/County Managers Association.
City officials released the survey results during Monday’s City Council meeting.
According to the survey, only 29% of respondents rated the overall quality of the city’s transportation system as excellent or good, with the remaining 71% rating it fair or poor.
“Ratings within this facet — mobility, transportation, etc. — tended to be lower than national benchmark comparisons,” said Jade Arocha, director of survey research with Polco/National Research Center. Also…(the ratings) tended to trend downward from 2019 and in some cases from 2017 as well.”
Among other questions on the survey, 25% of the respondents rated traffic flow on major streets as excellent or good, significantly lower than the 44% of respondents indicating a similar rating in the 2019 survey and 49% in the 2017 survey.
Only 31% of respondents rated the ease of public parking as excellent or good, down from 40% of those surveyed in 2019 and 47% in 2017.
The survey also indicated that 50% of respondents rated the ease of travel by car good or excellent, down from 61% in 2019 and 67% in 2017. Ease of travel by public transportation only garnered a good or excellent rating from 8% of respondents, compared to 13% in 2019 and 18% in 2017.
Of those surveyed, 27% rated ease of travel by bicycle as good or excellent, down from 29% in 2019 and 32% in 2017, while 47% indicated that the ease of walking in the city was good or excellent, down from 54% in both the 2019 and 2017 surveys.
There were some positive signs to questions posed in the survey regarding mobility. On par with the 2019 survey, 41% of the respondents rated traffic signal timing as good or excellent, and 52% rated sidewalk maintenance as good or excellent.
Trending upwards from 2019, about 60% of respondents rated street cleaning and street lighting in the city as good or excellent.
The overall less than positive feelings about New Braunfels’ transportation system come despite the city and state spending millions of dollars on street construction and improvements, either completed, underway or in the planning stages.
In 2019, New Braunfels voters approved around $44.5 of tax bonds for the construction of streets that included a Klein Road extension, Goodwin Lane/Conrads Lane reconstruction, improving 20 citywide streets and additional funds to begin extensions of Farm-to-Market Road 306 and Elliot Knox Boulevard.
Recognizing the challenges of our transportation system, New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno told the Herald-Zeitung that the city has continued to make significant investments in this area with the 2013 and 2019 bond programs and the annual budget.
“However, we understand that investment needs to continue,” Camareno said. “In 2021, we created the Transportation and Capital Improvements Department, which included the addition of a transportation planner. We have also done some preliminary assessments of public transportation in our community and will follow up with a more in-depth review to better understand feasibility and steps towards implementation.”
New Braunfels City Council members in May moved several potential transportation projects to the preliminary design phase for potential inclusion on a 2023 bond ballot.
According to Camareno, proposed projects in the preliminary design process now include the Common Street widening project, Barbarosa/Saur Lane widening and the continued citywide street maintenance program.
In addition, New Braunfels City Council members last year allocated about $1.6 million to fund more than 50 different roadway maintenance projects, ranging in scale from preventative maintenance to complete roadway rehabilitation projects.
The city’s Public Works Department is seeking input from the public on which of the city’s 893 lane miles of city roads need to be addressed in the upcoming fiscal year.
An in-person public forum is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. in the Tejas Room at New Braunfels City Hall, located at 550 Landa Street. During that public forum, residents will hear from the Public Works Department about which roads are eligible for street maintenance projects, the selection process, and the type of projects that will be on the proposed street maintenance plan for 2022/2023.
Texas Department of Transportation projects underway include a $63.8 million project to add main lanes and frontage lanes in both directions on I-35 between Business 35 and the Hays County line and the $14.2 million River Road overpass, widening Loop 337 main lanes between Rock Street and Word Parkway. Both are slated to finish ahead of the targeted completion of March 2023.
An $18 million Displaced Left Turn intersection for FM 306/Creekside Crossing opened in February.
Other findings
Among other key findings, the survey indicated that residents enjoy a high quality of life. About nine in ten residents gave excellent or good ratings to New Braunfels as a place to live. The survey also found that eight of ten residents would recommend New Braunfels as a place to live and planned to remain in the city for the next five years.
The survey also found that community members value the city’s utility infrastructure and emphasize its importance. At least nine in 10 residents identified overall utility infrastructure as a priority. Six in 10 residents gave high marks to the quality of the utility infrastructure, on par with the national average.
The survey indicated that 53% of respondents gave a good or excellent rating for affordable high-speed internet access, 87% for garbage collection, 78% for drinking water, 85% for sewer services, 76% for stormwater management, 74% for the power utility and 60% for utility billing.
“When looking at utility-related services in New Braunfels, all of these are similar to national benchmarks,” Arocha said. “Most of them were rated positively by at least three-quarters of survey respondents. And we did see, for the most part, stable ratings over time with the exception of drinking water and stormwater management, both of which increased from 2019 to 2022.”
In a fourth key finding, the survey found that the city’s economy remains strong despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, affordability is a priority for residents.
The survey showed that 77% of respondents said New Braunfels’ overall economic health was good or excellent. But only 36% of respondents said the city’s cost of living rated good or excellent, and 20% indicated a similar rating on the availability of affordable housing. In addition, only 18% of respondents said the impact the economy will have on family income in the next six months would be very or somewhat positive.
COVID relief funds
In a customized question for the 2022 survey, respondents were asked to rate how important they thought it was for the city to spend the community-level American Rescue Plan Act funds on each of the categories listed.
The American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package, was signed into law in March 2021 and included $130 billion for local governments split evenly between municipalities and counties.
New Braunfels will receive $10.9 million in coronavirus recovery funds to distribute to local agencies and non-profit organizations.
On top of the list, 82% of the respondents indicated investments in the water and sewer system were essential or very important.
The survey showed that 75% deemed services or programs to promote healthy childhood environments were essential or very important, 70% for assistance to employers to help provide premium pay to essential workers, 70% for economic aid to households experiencing housing, food, or other financial hardships, 67% for services to address behavioral healthcare needs exacerbated by the pandemic and 65% for economic aid to small businesses and non-profits experiencing financial hardships due to the pandemic.
The survey also indicated that 63% of respondents said increased services and programs to address the health of communities and residents hardest hit by the pandemic was essential or very important, 62% for investments in housing, 61% for investments in parks, public plazas and other public outdoor recreation spaces, 57% for assistance to workers who lost wages or jobs and 48% for economic aid to speed the recovery of tourism, travel and hospitality sectors.
“The City Council Finance and Audit Committee has expressed a strong interest in committing a portion of our ARPA funds to improving public transportation,” Camareno added.
Survey history
The city has previously conducted this survey four times — in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019.
“This survey provides a scientifically valid assessment of resident opinion about our community and allows us to compare to the previous four surveys we’ve conducted and benchmark against national averages,” Camareno said. “We will utilize the results to help finalize the fiscal year 2023 proposed budget goals and priorities and the proposed 2023 bond. Throughout the year, the survey will help inform decision making and strategic planning, so we ensure our programs and services are in line with the feedback we’ve received from residents.”
