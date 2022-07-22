The New Braunfels Utilities’ Surface Water Treatment Plant capital improvement project continues on schedule for completion in the spring of 2023, weather permitting, according to utility officials.
Pesado Construction, NBU’s contractor working to install the project’s 24-inch and 30-inch water line from East Common Street to Gruene Road, plans to close part of Rivercrest Drive between Gruene Road and Loop 337 beginning this week through Aug. 26 to perform the open-cut pipe installation.
One-way traffic control with detours will be in place along Rivercrest Drive.
“Upon completing the more than $11.5 million SWTP Project, residents will benefit from the increased transmission capacity supporting the Landa Park Pump Station,” said Pam Quidley, NBU’s communications and external affairs manager. “This capital improvement project is another example of NBU’s commitment to ensuring resilience in its utility system.”
The project covers about 2.5 miles, constructing around 12,800 linear feet of 24-inch and 30-inch water main.
Work includes trenching and backfill, trench safety, curved microtunneling, jacking and boring, fittings, valves and connections, generally from the Surface Water Treatment Plant located on Gruene Road to the 306 Pump Station on East Common Street.
Much of the work will be done along Rivercrest Drive, Gruene Road and Waterway Lane.
NBU provides up-to-date traffic impacts for capital improvement projects at nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures and on its Facebook and Twitter social media channels.
