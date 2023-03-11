I certainly hope the Supreme Court sides with those of us who did not apply for a student loan and rejects Biden’s bid to forgive them. The $400 billion it would cost to do this means every American will have to pay $2,500 a year until the debt is paid off! Now I don’t know about you but I never applied for a student loan and don’t feel like I’m obligated to pay off the debt someone else signed up for! I did go to college but I first served my country by signing up to go into the military. After four years I got the G.I. Bill which paid for my schooling.
It even paid me to go. It seems like the young people today act like everyone owes them everything. I don’t feel that way and the real shocker is that even Nancy Pelosi said that what Biden is trying to do is against the constitution. So my prayer is that the Supreme Court makes the correct decision and does not strap us taxpayers with more burden than we already have to deal with.
(0) comments
