The $1.9 trillion student loan debt crisis does not only affect 45 million borrowers — it affects the integrity of the U.S. economy. One in five adults have student loans that were never going to be paid back.
Eighty-five percent of borrowers have distressed loans, and weren’t able to pay them back even before the pandemic. Student loan borrowers over 50 years old outnumber those under 25, and older borrowers owe far more than younger borrowers. More than 50% identify as independent or Republican, and 19 states (mostly red states) have student loan debt that exceeds their state budgets.
By design, student loans have no consumer protections, which makes them unique in comparison to auto loans, mortgage loans, and credit card debt. Bankruptcy rights do not exist for student loans, giving the lenders and U.S. Dept. of Education a decades-long corrupt profit scheme that hyper-inflates college tuition costs and incentivizes predatory lending activity. The U.S. government actually makes money (billions per year) on student loan debt, even on defaulted loans. Loan cancellation must be enacted, complete with the return of bankruptcy rights (per the U.S. Constitution) in order to put the guardrails back on the lending system. It is not the borrowers who need forgiveness — it’s the higher education financing system that needs it.
