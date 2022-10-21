The public is invited to attend a free community screening of “Stay,” a documentary featuring a local New Braunfels teen and his family.
Sponsored by the STIGMA App, the 30-minute documentary shares the inspiring story of two parents whose unconditional love brought their teenage son back from the brink of suicide. When Jim and Jennifer Collier’s 8-year-old son, Heyden, expressed suicidal thoughts, they began a complex journey of navigating the U.S. healthcare and education systems to find him the support he needed.
Jennifer Collier said the documentary aims to promote mental health awareness and suicide prevention to let teens and parents know they are not alone, as people tend to not talk about the subject enough.
“We have been involved in mental health advocacy after undertaking this journey with our son,” Jennifer Collier said. “We met the people at the STIGMA App, the film crew that made the documentary, and we really like the work they did because they were not looking to sensationalize people’s trauma. They look to spread messages of hope.”
The screening is slated for 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the McKenna Events Center, 801 W. San Antonio Street in New Braunfels.
The documentary is considered a must-watch for teens, families with teens and anyone working with teens.
“I didn’t know when my child was that young that they could struggle with that type of mental health concerns or that they would even know what suicide was,” Collier said.
“But they do, and he wrestled with those feelings and wrestled with how to communicate to us what those feelings were.”
The free film screening is sponsored locally by Mental Advocacy Partners Comal County and the Suicide Prevention Council as part of their efforts to reduce stigma and reach a goal of a suicide-free community.
The family will be present and will participate in a question-and-answer session after the screening. Local mental health resources will be on site sharing information.
