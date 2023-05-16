Growing up is hard, but local organizations are working to ensure that young people don’t feel alone.
New Braunfels Middle School students participated in a mental health awareness walk on May 11.
Cindy Cattin, NBMS site coordinator for Communities In Schools of South Central Texas, organized the event to support students in their mental health journeys.
“There’s a lot of stigma around these issues with our youth,” she said. “I want them to know that they can seek help when they’re not feeling okay, just like they would go to the doctor if they were sick or hurt.”
Cattin has also hosted previous events at Canyon High School and New Braunfels High School.
This year’s middle school event was part of Mental Health Awareness Month. The NBMS art club and student council created posters to line the school track for the event.
“We wanted them to have posters with positive, encouraging words as they’re walking the mile,” Cattin said.
The school drumline and cheerleaders also joined in on the fun.
Several community organizations had tables at the event for students, including Connections Individual and Family Services, the Crisis Center of Comal County and RecoveryWerks!.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.