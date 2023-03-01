For some, the idea of school lunches doesn’t exactly invoke thoughts of haute cuisine; it’s food meant to be nutritious rather than delicious — and occasionally hot.
However, the Student Choice event aims to allow students to choose a new entree in the lunch lineup.
Comal ISD uses a food service management company called Chartwells. Chartwells helps run different food programs, such as Student Choice, at schools.
Student Choice allows students to taste some samples from Chartwells’ menu system. After trying the samples, students get to vote on their favorite entree through a QR code.
As students are voting, the vote count can be seen live; once the votes are in, the winning food item becomes a menu item for the school’s lunch rotation.
Student Choice started around five years ago for CISD. Back then, a few of the schools in the district had the opportunity to participate. However, COVID-19 stopped the program for a while.
Although the program has returned, Canyon was the only school to participate this time.
Sylvia Picazo, resident dietitian for CISD, organized the event this year, while chef Mario Perez helped host.
The process of preparing for the event begins with going through menu items in the system that are both diverse and popular. Then a discussion is had with the child nutrition department about what they’d like to present to the students.
“These recipes are created by chefs and dietitians who also follow the USDA guidelines,” Picazo said. “So, in that case, it does make my job a little bit easier because I know that the recipes that have been created are meant for our students and meant for school meals.”
After the recipe selection is finalized, the food is ordered and sent to the school; the word is then spread to and around the school about the event.
A pop-up table is set up at the event with plenty of samples.
This time, students sampled two prospective menu items: chicken curry and toasted ham and Swiss sandwiches.
Over 750 sandwich samples and around 500 chicken curry samples were handed out to students during the event.
Perez was there to hand out samples and brighten up the day of Canyon students.
“The reason behind it is so that you can revamp the menus to the liking of the students,” Perez said. “You hit up the secondary schools, and you find what is something that they would prefer … but since you don’t know, you offer them, ‘Hey, would you like this or would you like that?’”
After the votes were in, it was clear that the toasted ham and Swiss sandwich won by a landslide.
Now, the entree will be added to the menu, and students will be able to have it during lunch in a few weeks.
This won’t be the end of students being able to try diverse foods. According to Perez, a new program called Global Eats will eventually come out.
Perez said he helped introduce Global Eats at a Texas Association of School Administrators conference where they presented jamón de torta, lassi, caponata and a Chinese dish with bang-bang sauce.
“They asked, ‘Well would this be a little too spicy for children?’ and I said no,” Perez said. “If they could, they’d eat Takis for breakfast … they crave the spicy chicken, and they ask for it. But you know, you can’t be serving that every day. You have to alternate, but it’s good.”
Perez believes it’s a good program, as it allows students to learn and try foods from other cultures.
A bit closer on the horizon is a Mardi Gras food event that Perez will participate in on Friday.
This event is taking place at Danville Middle School. Perez will cook around 12 vibrant veggies “live on the line” for students, along with colorful rice. New Orleans jazz music will fill the air, and beads will be handed out to students.
