For Cole and Jennifer Adams, the night of Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, will be one they will not forget.
What was initially the day before their oldest son, Leighton, would start in his first playoff game as quarterback for the New Braunfels Unicorns took a tragic turn as the teenager was injured, falling 20 to 30 feet from a utility pole after receiving an electric shock.
That night, the family was at a pre-season boys basketball game at New Braunfels Christian Academy, supporting one of their younger sons — until the lights went out. Experiencing an “eerie feeling,” Cole went outside to see what had happened.
“I walked out and walked around the building kind of where some students were coming back from and somebody made a comment about a ‘guy on a pole’ and seeing a flash,” Cole said. “When I got over near the only pole that was really over there, there wasn’t anybody on the pole… so I started walking towards the parking lot, but then I looked down, and I could see [Leighton] at the bottom of the pole.”
Waiting for her husband to return, Jennifer followed behind soon after to find him and her son waiting for an ambulance.
“Cole walked out, and I just had a sinking feeling,” she said. “He didn’t just step out the door and come back in, so I headed out. I heard kids saying the same kind of thing. ‘I saw a guy fall. He was way up high on a pole.’ I started walking in that direction, and I saw Cole with Leighton back there… Leighton kept saying, ‘Get me up! Dad, get me up!’ and Cole was saying, ‘No. You need to stay right where you are. Help is on the way.’”
Despite the fall’s height and the electrocution being potentially fatal, both parents were assured that their son would survive. However, Leighton’s quality of life was still in question as teams of doctors evaluated him.
He experienced second-degree burns on both arms, fractures to his L2 and L3 vertebrae, a dislocated tibia, and skin tearing on his ankle.
Entering the intensive care unit (ICU) that night, Leighton was placed on a ventilator for 18 hours, struggling to breathe independently, and was sedated.
Although he was experiencing discomfort, being told that if he could not breathe on his own by 3 p.m., then he would be on it until the following Monday.
“How much he was cognizant or not, he competes at his core,” his father said. “I came in and told him after he was complaining about it, ‘Hey, we either get off the ventilator by three o’clock, or we’re gonna have it all weekend long.’ He just started working to get off that ventilator, and it was a fight against the sedation. They had him so heavily sedated that he had to overcome that to breathe consciously… We worked for about two hours together to get off that ventilator, and it took us three tries.”
Still being treated for his burns, Leighton was out of the ICU by that Monday evening and was discharged from the hospital the following Thursday.
The next day, he planned to visit his teammates before their playoff game against Westlake to raise morale and provide relief to concerned players. Even then, he would have rather been playing.
“It felt good,” he said. “I feel like I was doing it more for them than for me.”
Disappointed by how his football season ended and eager to return to his full athletic self, the multi-sport star continued his recovery from home, finding as many loopholes as possible to be physically active.
“The doctors and his physical therapists there said no BLT: bending, lifting or twisting,” his mother said. “So Leighton was like, ‘Dips aren’t bending, lifting or twisting. Push-ups aren’t bending, lifting or twisting. He was like, ‘What can I do to get stronger?’”
Less than two weeks after the accident, he was doing incline push-ups while wearing a back brace and a boot on his leg and only continued to progress from there.
Soon after, he included pull-ups in his routine, started throwing footballs again, continued rock climbing, and began shooting around with the basketball team.
One hundred and twenty-five days after the accident, Leighton was fully recovered and was released from medical care.
Now he is continuing to work on football, prepping with his teammates and a personal trainer multiple days a week in hopes of being ready for his senior season.
“No. 1 [goal] is a district championship,” Leighton said. “I made that known around the fieldhouse. It’s a real good feeling.”
With aspirations ahead, the most significant impact for the Adams family was the community support they received across New Braunfels. Many provided meals and other assistance while Leighton was in the hospital.
“I’m so overwhelmed by the support of so many people,” Jennifer said. “We feel so cared for. I don’t know which made me cry more tears. I can’t believe we are so loved this generously by so many.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.