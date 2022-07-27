As the days of summer vacation dwindle, students and instructors are preparing for school activities — including marching band.
The New Braunfels High School Mighty Unicorn Band started practice this week to get ready for the opening of marching season.
They will be unveiling a new program, which promises to take audiences on a journey of finding oneself.
“It’s gonna be a lot of motion, a lot of things that New Braunfels has not seen this year,” Assistant New Braunfels High School Band Director Kyle Day said. “We’re excited to do some new things.”
The inspiration behind the program, which they are calling “Seeking Sentience,” comes from the pandemic.
After being separated from the world by a computer screen, people are finally getting back into the real world and feeling hopeful once again while rediscovering who they are as human beings, Day said.
The roughly 8-minute program includes music covering several genres including classical and rock, and begins with the quintessential song about life, “What a Wonderful World.” In conveying the tone of the program, the musical selection begins with songs in a minor key that mirror the feelings of hopelessness and progresses into more up-tempo chords to reflect the change in mood.
“We’re playing some pretty tough music that we’re kind of pushing the kids and challenging the kids more,” Day said. “We really think they’re ready for it, so it’s gonna be really fun.”
To further articulate the concept, the band is employing stage props and the use of color to echo sentiments of a world going from grayscale to living color using the color guard and other dance elements.
Accompanying the music is a series of movements from the marching band that start out in condensed tight formations and expand into more individual forms with lines and curves.
“Hopefully (the audience is) going to go through the full emotional spectrum of our show,” Day said. “We have that bleak hopelessness, and then by the end of the show, they can see that journey that has happened and feel the joy at the end of the show.”
But before the members of the marching band are ready to make the full descent into sentience they will need to go back to basics.
During the first days of summer practice the team is getting back into peak marching shape by running through marching drills with phantom instruments in their hands or working out proper marching form with plenty of water breaks in between.
However, for some members of the Mighty Unicorn Band this will be their last back to school practices and they are soaking up as much as possible.
“I’m gonna miss the community of it,” said senior flute player Sora Mayer. “We form really strong bonds in our sections based on instruments but honestly I’ve made most of my closest friendships in this band.”
For others, like senior saxophone player Frank Paredez, it is their last chance to make a lasting impact by taking on a leadership role by serving as a drum major for their final year.
“You would think it’s just like conducting, but that’s (just a) small part of our job,” Paredez said. “(Our job) is really to just get the community going and everything … and just putting myself out there with these band kids (is important).”
Even though it will be the seniors’ last year to take the field, they will continue to hold on to some of the life lessons and skills they have developed during their time marching for New Braunfels High School.
“Even if you make mistakes, keep going,” senior oboe player and drum major Danika Rossbach said. “As a freshman it was really hard learning how to do (everything) and you’d make a bunch of mistakes, but you keep persevering through and whenever the full show comes together it will be amazing.”
