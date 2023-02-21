Those who enjoy feeling the wind through their hair while driving around on an off-highway recreational vehicle (OHV) may want to be aware of future changes to a current ordinance.
During a city council special meeting on Feb. 20, Public Works Director Greg Malatek gave a presentation and direction to amend the current ordinance on golf carts and neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs).
In 2015, the city of New Braunfels allowed NEVs and golf carts to be driven on city streets with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less.
In 2019, the Texas Legislature allowed the option for golf carts, NEVs and OHVs to be allowed on city streets with a speed limit of 35 mph or less if the local government permits it.
Texas law limits the use of these vehicles, which are unregistered, to daytime use only for transportation to and from golf courses and cannot be driven more than 2 miles from where it is typically parked.
Moreover, license plates are required for golf carts, OHVs and NEVs.
The new law caused some local residents to want their own vehicles that fell into these additional categories to be allowed on city streets, and the idea was brought to the city council.
Although COVID-19 impeded updates, the council was recently updated last December on the progress of the proposed ordinance.
Despite the council being receptive to adding the proposed vehicles to the ordinance, they wanted to hear more recommendations from the working group — a group consisting of residents and businesses involved in discussions with staff — and the transportation and traffic advisory board.
The Feb. 9 transportation and traffic meeting proposed allowing recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) and utility task vehicles (UTVs) on city streets.
It is recommended that safety equipment for ROVs and UTVs is the same as golf carts: headlamps, side reflectors, tail lamps, rearview mirrors, a parking brake and license plates.
Recommended operations and regulations of note included having insurance, driving only during daylight hours and not having a passenger younger than 4 years old.
In short, the operations and regulations are recommended to be the same as those existing for NEVs and golf carts.
However, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) were not recommended to be allowed on city streets due to safety reasons. On the other hand, the transportation and traffic advisory board and the working group did not recommend sand rails, as they didn’t have enough information to come to a conclusion.
Councilmembers, such as James Blakey, showed concern about the safety regulations for small children in these vehicles.
Lawrence Spradley offered to revisit fines for those violating traffic regulations, such as having underage children on board.
Additionally, Harry Bowers brought up requiring horns for these vehicles.
The council decided to bring back the proposed ordinance for its first reading after it is redrafted to address fining and equipment concerns.
For more information on NEV and golf cart regulations, go online to https://www.nbtexas.org/3229/Golf-Carts-NEVs .
