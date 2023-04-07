The change David Shribman describes in his 5 April column is what drives the fear many Americans feel, which in turn is the biggest driver behind today’s political and cultural turmoil.
Republicans, in particular the far right, have latched on to this fear and used it as a cudgel to advance their far right agenda, and keep them in power. Crime is but one example. Even though statistics show there is no crime wave in America, Republicans have convinced their base and many other Americans that crime is indeed running rampant. Democrats have started to realize this and in order to show how “tough” they are, have climbed on the bandwagon.
However, that is not the solution. Democrats do themselves and the country a disservice by failing to acknowledge the very real concerns many people have that their world is being taken from them. Even if it is not true, perceptions are facts to those who believe them. Democrats need to address these fears directly, not simply ignore them because they don’t see them as true. They need to acknowledge they exist and assuage those fears through truthful dialogue and action. Failure to do so will only lead to more conflict as one segment of America feels more and more “cornered” with no way out. Republicans also need to realize their methods stoke the same kind of fear and resentment in others.
