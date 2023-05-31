New Braunfels police arrested three men on Monday who allegedly stole a gun from a truck and led officers on a chase down I-35.
Officers responded to a call at about 7 p.m. on Monday night in the Creekside Shopping Center on Cold Spring Drive, according to a news release from the New Braunfels Police Department.
Witnesses told police about three men wearing masks, who broke into a truck in a restaurant parking lot and stole a handgun.
Police locted the suspects’ car in the area, but the driver led officers on a chase.
Officers pursued the car down I-35 south, into downtown New Braunfels, and then onto south I-35.
One of the car’s tires blew out, and officers stopped the car before FM3009 on I-35.
Officers allege that Matthew R. Sandoz, a 32-year-old San Antonio man, was driving the car.
He was booked into the Comal County Jail on charges of vehicle burglary, firearm theft, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Sandoz was released from jail on Tuesday on $20,000 surety bond.
Felipe Jesus Tijerina, age 36, from Grand Prairie, was charged with vehicle burglary and firearm theft. Tijerina was also served with two warrants out of Bexar County for an aggravated robbery in May.
Tijerina remains in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.
George Michael Rodriguez, age 26 of San Antonio, was charged with vehicle burglary and firearm theft. He was released from jail on Tuesday on a $10,000 surety bond.
