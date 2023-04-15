It’s not too late! There is still time for the Texas to adopt Medicaid expansion.
During recent debate on SB 30, the supplemental budget bill, a Medicaid expansion amendment was offered. The amendment was defeated 83-35, with all Democrats and one (yes, only one) Republican voting for it. Why? The Federal Government pays 90% of the total cost.
There is still time for our Legislature to hold a hearing on one of the Medicaid expansion bills filed this session.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, expanding Medicaid in Texas would enable 772,000 adults in the coverage gap (income below the Federal Poverty Level) to gain health insurance. Another 662,000 who are just above the Poverty Level would also be eligible for Medicaid.
Census Bureau data show that in 2021, 18.0 percent of Texans missed out on health coverage compared to 8.6 percent nationwide. Nearly a quarter (24.3 percent) of all Texans aged 19-64 were uninsured.
As noted in a previous letter, every state bordering Texas has expanded Medicaid. They are among the total of 40 states that have taken this action.
An article from Brookings in 2018 included the following: “The strong balance of objective evidence indicates that actual costs to states so far from expanding Medicaid are negligible or minor, and that states across the political spectrum do not regret their decisions to expand Medicaid.”
Please contact our local representatives: Senator Donna Campbell (512-463-0125) and House Representative Carrie Issac (512-463-0325) and declare your support for this initiative.
