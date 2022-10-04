Around 400 family members, residents, supporters and well-wishers joined the Braunfels Foundation Trust to honor a trio of Living Legends — Ray Still, Linda Dietert and Bill Morton — with a long list of accomplishments and contributions to the New Braunfels community during a luncheon at the McKenna Events Center on Monday.
The Living Legends of New Braunfels annual event is part of a fundraising effort allowing the Foundation Trust and the Baron and Baroness members of the Trust to award thousands of dollars in “First Step Career Vocational/Technical” scholarships to graduating seniors in the area who are seeking certification in a high-demand vocational or technical career, or a two-year associates degree for an entry-level job in a high demand vocational or technical career.
This year, the Trust awarded more than $60,000 in scholarships to 40 students.
“I’m honored and very humbled with the recognition, and I thank you all very much,” said Dietert, a fifth-generation New Braunfels native. “However, for me, this recognition includes my community, who was with me at every Folk Fest, heritage exhibit, dedication for a city or county historical marker, events relating to the city, such as the 175th celebration and on and on. My interests have always been related to the preservation and restoration of the history of our city and county and the education of that history. So, I also say thank you to my community for being there with me.”
In 1968, while teaching lessons in the Jaycees’ summer swimming programs, she met Mike Dietert, a 2018 Living Legend, who would become her husband several years later.
Linda graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1968, then went on to attend Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in 1972. She then began teaching at Goodwin Elementary but left once her son Brandon was born.
Dietert later took a job as executive director of the Sophienburg Museum and Archives, where she served in that capacity twice in her career.
She later taught at First Protestant Preschool for several years and served as the preschool’s director. Dietert was also involved with the Children’s Museum of New Braunfels, where she worked on programming and exhibits and served as the museum’s director.
In 1979, her daughter Allison was born. As Allison and her brother Brandon grew, Dietert became involved with their schools, serving as president of Seele Elementary, New Braunfels Junior High, City Council PTA, as well as Unicorn Band Booster President.
Dietert was a three-year president of the New Braunfels Conservation Society, where she was key to the Comal Independent School District, donating the 1870 Church Hill School to the Conservation Society.
She is a founding member of the Heritage Society and a docent at the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture.
Dietert served on the first New Braunfels Historic Landmark Commission in 1970 and again in 2008.
She has volunteered on the Downtown Development Board and the Downtown Design Review Committee and served as Comal County Aggie Moms President.
Dietert currently serves on the Comal County Historical Commission and is a 50-year member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and a member of First Protestant Church.
She continues to tell stories of New Braunfels and Texas at the new Republic of Texas Museum in Austin, where she serves as committee chair.
Morton was born on Sand Mountain in Boaz, Alabama, in 1932.
In school, he played basketball and was even class president. After graduating, he went to Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama, where he enrolled in the ROTC program while completing his Bachelor of Arts in business administration.
During this time, Morton married his high school sweetheart Nell Goss and began a two-year Army commitment starting at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and ending in Germany, where he specialized in field artillery.
Upon his return to civilian life, he and Nell settled in Lindell, Georgia. Bill began working at a local textile mill while earning his second degree from Auburn in engineering.
In 1972, Morton, Nell, son Mark, and daughter Stacey moved to New Braunfels, where he assumed responsibility as the chief executive officer and president of Mission Valley Textile Mills.
Morton attended the ceremony and delivered a prepared message through his son-in-law, James Schmeltekopf.
“I’m so honored to be chosen as one of the Living Legends this year,” Morton wrote. “What makes it even more exciting for me is to be with two other friends receiving this award who have contributed so much to this community, and I join you all in expressing my appreciation to them for all they have done in our community.”
Morton made many other contributions to the community, including a six-year stint on the board of McKenna Hospital and serving as the hospital’s acting chief executive officer.
He helped negotiate the sale of McKenna Hospital to Christus Santa Rosa and established the McKenna Foundation Trust.
Also during this time, Morton and others in the community volunteered to establish a new church in New Braunfels — Oakwood Baptist Church.
“New Braunfels was growing, and we shared the vision of a new ministry to respond to that growth,” Morton wrote. “We certainly had a vision of that ministry but could not have imagined how impactful it would be 40 years later.”
Morton served as a deacon and is still active at Oakwood. Among his many accomplishments, Morton was instrumental in hiring a Houstonian and 2022 Living Legend, Ray Still, to serve as its pastor.
Morton also served on the 1995 Sesquicentennial Steering Committee, the Brauntex Theatre Board, was president of the Comal County United Way, past chairman and board director of the New Braunfels Manufacturer’s Association and vice president of the New Braunfels Infrastructure Improvement Corporation.
In 2003, the Greater New Braunfels Chambers of Commerce named Morton to the Hall of Honor for his community involvement.
After the death of Nell in 2014, Bill began a new chapter of his life with his marriage to Jan Kotylo.
Still was born in Houston to Ross Still, a World War II veteran who worked for the railroad, and his mother Nedra, who stayed home to raise her six children.
Still graduated from Broadway Baptist School, where he played basketball and was team captain. Shortly after graduation, he married Sandra Pullen and enrolled at San Jacinto Junior College.
Still worked a part-time job at the upscale Adam’s Mark Hotel. A few years later, while taking classes at the University of Houston, he became an assistant pastor and then went on to become a senior pastor at Broadway Baptist Church.
One day, Still received a phone call from Oakwood Baptist Church for an interview. He was not initially inclined to interview for the job at Oakwood. He was happy at Broadway Baptist Church with both his and Sandra’s families living in Houston. The idea of moving to New Braunfels to a new church didn’t seem like the right move. However, Ray Still agreed to come to New Braunfels and interview with Oakwood Baptist Church, and that is when Bill Morton shared his vision of what Oakwood could be that moved Still to take the job and move to New Braunfels.
In the nearly 30 years that Still has served at Oakwood, the church has grown in congregants and outreach. He has also established a counseling center that handles over 3,000 sessions yearly.
“God has been very good to me in my life,” Still said. “God gave me a high calling as a young man to serve in the Lord’s church. For the past 37 years, I’ve been a senior pastor of two great congregations that we have loved and that have loved us. But life really shifted for us into a whole different gear when we moved here to New Braunfels almost 30 years ago. Since then, our lives have been, I would say, enriched via an ongoing love affair that we have had at Oakwood. They have been so kind, gracious to us and have cared for every area of our lives. We have made lifelong friends here.”
Still has served as a trustee on the McKenna Hospital Board and was a founding member of the McKenna Foundation Trust.
He has also served on the following boards: Christus Santa Rosa Systems, Howard Payne University, New Braunfels Christian Ministries and Houston Baptist University. He is currently serving as chair of the 2023 Bond Advisory Committee.
In 2018, Still was awarded the Chamber’s Chair of the Board Award, and in 2020, he received the Besserung Award.
Still and Sandra have one son, Mitchell, and one daughter-in-law, Alicia.
The honorees were each presented with a custom eagle statuette, and their names will be engraved on the Living Legends of New Braunfels Fountain, located at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.
To qualify as a Living Legend, individuals must have made “a significant contribution” to the immediate area, state or nation, must reside in the area and be widely known for making a difference through certain and well-known accomplishments.
The Braunfels Foundation Trust is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization founded after the devastating flood of 1972. The people of Braunfels, Germany, presented a monetary gift of $1,500 as seed money.
The purpose for which the Foundation Trust was created was the advancement of education and science, the lessening of the burdens of government, the combating of community deterioration and the social welfare in the greater New Braunfels area.
