Late Friday, New Braunfels Utilities announced its customers would see interim adjustments in the Power Cost Recovery Adjustment, or PCRA, portion of their electricity bill for August and September while electric usage is high.
Effective Monday through Sept. 30, NBU customers will see a 2.1 cents per kilowatt hour reduction in the PCRA portion of their bill. Overall that represents an 11.95% reduction in the electric portion of the bill.
This reduction will delay the collection of expenses incurred during the 2021 winter storm, referred to as Winter Storm Uri, which currently represents 28% of the PCRA.
The remaining portion, 72%, of the PCRA is due to energy market volatility, according to Melissa C. Krause, NBU’s chief strategic communications and security officer.
“Though this interim adjustment in the PCRA will not eliminate the PCRA line item on customer bills, it will reduce bills during the hot summer months and this current heat wave,” Krause said. “The Winter Storm Uri recovery will still need to be collected, but the adjustment to the PCRA will allow costs to be spread out over the fall and winter when temperatures are expected to be cooler and electric usage decreases.”
The temporary reductions come as New Braunfels residents have been experiencing sticker shock from skyrocketing home electric bills this summer, with many customers paying at least 50% more than they did for electric bills a year ago.
According to NBU Chief Executive Officer Ian Taylor, several factors are at play, creating a bad case scenario resulting in much higher electric bills.
The amount of energy most customers are using has increased due to prolonged, above-normal temperatures since April, according to Taylor, with New Braunfels reaching temperatures of at least 100 degrees for 14 days in June and 27 days so far in July.
Because of the persistent heat and lack of rainfall, customers’ air conditioners are working harder, increasing utility bills.
“The summer of 2022 is on track to be the hottest and driest summer on record,” Taylor said. “It used to be 2011. It’s gotten worse. Customers are using 25% more electricity compared to this time last year.”
New Braunfels National Airport has only received 5.95 inches of precipitation this year, about 14 inches below average.
Taylor added that this summer, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency that operates Texas’ electrical grid, has set several new all-time peak demand records.
On two separate occasions this month, ERCOT officials issued an appeal asking Texans to voluntarily conserve electricity but did not declare an emergency, as was the case during the winter storm in February 2021.
“It’s not just New Braunfels thing that we are seeing,” he said. “It’s across the entire state.”
The price of natural gas, which had increased by more than 200% since late February when Russia, a top gas-producing country, invaded Ukraine and upended the world’s energy market, has also driven elevated utility bills.
Since then, Texas, the leading natural gas-producing state in the U.S., has not been able to keep offering its residents cheap energy.
Since the war in Ukraine began, Texas has been exporting more natural gas than ever, sending much of it to Europe as many countries try to wean themselves off Russian gas. Congress lifted a longtime ban on exporting U.S. oil and gas in 2015, which opened world markets to Texas oil and gas producers.
“People are lining up around the world to get our product,” said Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, in an interview with the Texas Tribune.
Demand for natural gas has also been growing at home as more people and businesses continue to flock to Texas. A hotter-than-normal spring and early summer also have driven demand for power to record-high levels. Most Texas power plants run on natural gas.
“We’ve seen Texas gas go over to Europe, which has then created a supply issue locally in the state of Texas,” said Cory Kuchinsky, chief financial officer and treasurer for CPS Energy, San Antonio’s municipal utility that provides energy to more than 1 million customers, per the Texas Tribune. “Our customers feel the real-time impact of changing fuel costs.”
The PCRA, is probably one of the least understood charges on an NBU residential bill.
Electric customers in Texas get their power from ERCOT, which sets the price for electricity that NBU purchases and delivers to customers.
The energy price from ERCOT is volatile, changing from month to month and affected by outside factors and events like the war in Ukraine.
The PCRA is the portion of a customer’s bill that reflects the cost of buying energy from ERCOT. Because that cost can change or increase, the cost reflected in a customer’s bill can change or increase. In other words, it’s adjusted to reflect that cost.
“Because Texas has a deregulated wholesale market, which is a competitive commodity market no different than soybeans or gold,” Taylor said. “No matter what the commodity is, there is volatility. And because there’s volatility — if you wanted to have a rate in the ordinance for electricity that is (a set figure), you would have to revise the rate every month. Every month you would have to go to City Council to revise it. To avoid that, utilities have a power cost adjustment, and the whole point of that is to adjust for volatility in the market.”
The PCRA is equal to NBU’s total cost of power minus the base rate for any given month divided by the estimated kilowatt per hour sales in forward months.
The formula NBU uses to calculate the PCRA is encoded in city ordinance. City ordinance, Taylor said, does not allow NBU to “give away utility services.”
“The whole point of that is so that the financial integrity in the city is protected,” he said.
Because NBU is a not-for-profit entity, Taylor said, only actual costs with no mark-up are charged to customers.
Taylor added that some customers are seeing the PCRA higher than the purchased power cost on their bill because of the volatility in the market, which he described as “highly unusual.”
Another factor increasing the cost of power over the last several months, according to Taylor, is due to regulatory changes made to the ERCOT electric market following the February 2021 winter storm.
“After Winter Storm Uri in 2021, the state Legislature made a number of changes, which then have been enacted by the Public Utility Commission and then ERCOT, which is regulated by the PUC,” Taylor said.
ERCOT has been managing the grid more cautiously since February 2021, when millions of people were without power for days in subfreezing temperatures after a combination of cold weather across the state and skyrocketing demand for energy shut down power plants as well as the natural gas facilities that supply them with fuel.
PUC chair Peter Lake, appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott after the winter storm to lead, has said the grid operator is no longer prioritizing providing Texans cheap power.
Instead, its main focus is the grid’s reliability, especially during extreme hot or cold weather.
“It used to be that the PUC and ERCOT would prioritize price and design the market that way,” Taylor said. “After Winter Storm Uri, they prioritize reliability. And reliability has a cost associated with it. In the last several weeks, ERCOT has made appeals for Texans to conserve. That means they are doing things in their control room to bring additional resources online, which costs money. All electric customers in Texas end up paying for that additional reliability.”
ERCOT’s new approach to operating the grid means asking power plants to be online and available in case they’re needed. That means paying generators a prescribed price to operate no matter what happens.
Before the 2021 winter storm, power plants ramped up or went offline based on market demand.
Texans are still paying for last year’s grid failure. State lawmakers last year approved about $7 billion in ratepayer-backed bonds to deal with the financial fallout from the storm.
Some electricity utilities were strapped with billions in new debt after paying exorbitant prices for electricity set by ERCOT during the storm — the high prices were an incentive for power plants to provide more electricity — and the debt drove some utilities into bankruptcy.
Some utilities took on debt for up to 30 years to pay off costs incurred to serve customers during the storm.
In NBU’s case, it paid $93 million in power costs, compared with $4 to $5 million in a normal February.
NBU took on short-term debt to reduce the long-term impact of the cost of the storm. The cost of that short-term debt is much less than taking on the long-term debt, resulting in savings of more than $40 million in interest costs, according to NBU.
And then there’s inflation, which is at a 40-year high of 9.1% in June.
“When you look at those items that are affected on a day-to-day basis by consumers from inflation, electricity is one of the key items, always. Electricity across the country is showing about, as far as just inflation alone, a 13.7% increase.”
Taylor said it’s not clear when customers can expect lower utility bills.
“Until the global supply, the global commodity of natural gas calms down, by the way of Ukraine or what other influences there are, natural gas (prices are) going to continue to be volatile,” he said. “Inflation also affects things, not just the price of natural gas, but just inflation in general causes the price of electricity to go up. If inflation stays up, it’s going to impact the overall electricity market.”
NBU said it encourages customers to explore its bill management and conservation resources at nbutexas.com.
Conservation and customer solutions experts can provide customers with valuable insights into their household energy and water consumption, complete personalized home assessments and share customized conservation tips.
Customers may call NBU’s customer service at 830-629-8400 for personalized assistance.
For NBU customers needing financial assistance, the New Braunfels Food Bank manages the NBU Bill Payment Assistance Program. More information on the program is available at nbutexas.com.
