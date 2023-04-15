Steven Roberts says President Trump is a “proven failure” as president, as if that is a foregone conclusion. One needs only to pay attention to realize he meant to say Biden. No one is above the law? That’s laughable. I could name several prominent democrats who are. Trump questioning election results? That’s rich! How about the Clinton campaign and the Steele dossier after the 2016 election? Was the article in question meant to be published on April 1?
