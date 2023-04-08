Steve Popst

Remember him with a smile today
He was not one for tears
Reflect instead on memories
Of all the happy years
Recall to mind the way he spoke
And all the things he said
His strength, his jokes, his magic tricks
Remember these instead
The good advice he’d give us
His eyes that shone with laughter
So much of him will never die
But live on ever after
As we loved you, so we miss you
In memory you are near
Loved, remembered, longed for always
Bringing many a silent tear
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.