Steve Popst

Remember him with a smile today

He was not one for tears

Reflect instead on memories

Of all the happy years

Recall to mind the way he spoke

And all the things he said

His strength, his jokes, his magic tricks

Remember these instead

The good advice he’d give us

His eyes that shone with laughter

So much of him will never die

But live on ever after

As we loved you, so we miss you

In memory you are near

Loved, remembered, longed for always

Bringing many a silent tear

