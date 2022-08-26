Colorful paper shaped into large cones decorated and stuffed with candy, snacks and school supplies — topped off with a stuffed animal — were given out to first graders concluding their first day of school Wednesday.
It’s all part of a German tradition known as Schultüte — a rite of passage marking the beginning of a child’s first academic school year.
The word Schultüte translates to “school cone,” and is traditionally filled with sweets and toys tucked inside a large cone given out by friends and family in parts of Germany.
It has evolved since its introduction in 1810 and migration to North America, and the cones now include school supplies, such as crayons, erasers and pencils to prepare a child for success.
The centuries-old tradition is kept alive thanks to the Steuben Society, which is part of the German-American Society of New Braunfels, and strives to pass their German heritage to future generations.
The Steuben Society, which was formed 15 years ago, adopted this custom and has taken it to several schools over the years.
“At home, you played around, and all of a sudden, you have to go to school and you have a strict schedule,” Helgard Suhr-Hollis said. “It was a nice custom to ease the difficulties in starting school … We just thought that it would be nice to keep those German traditions alive here in Texas.”
This year, it was the first graders of Cross Lutheran School receiving the cones, which were hand-crafted and decorated with stickers by members of the Steuben Society, to mark the next chapter of their lives.
Dressed in traditional German garb, members of the Steuben Society visited with the children to explain the tradition and its history while teaching them the significance of New Braunfels’ German ties.
Then came time for the cones — a message of well-wishes for the upcoming school year stuck to the inside.
The cones were handed out by members of the society involved in administering the tradition to excited first graders, bouncing with anticipation, as they filed out of the classroom, and were sent on their way with their goodies. This is just one German custom, held by the Steuben Society, that they try to pass along.
In early December, the society will take part in another time-honored tradition — Nikolaustag, or St. Nicholas Day. The childhood custom consists of leaving shoes or stockings out overnight, and when the children wake, it would be filled with chocolates, nuts and fruit, such as oranges — but only if they were good during the year.
