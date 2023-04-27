Stephen “Steve” “Chief” Russell Overman, 68, of New Braunfels, Texas, entered into God’s kingdom on April 15th, 2023. He was born January 16th, 1955, to Loraine and Russell Overman in Christiansburg, Virginia.
Steve, the most loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather is survived by his wife, Dorothy Overman; daughters, Lindsay (husband Scott Morgan) and Carly (husband David Rice) and grandchildren, River, Griffon, Scarlett, and Sawyer. He was the brother of Loretta, married to John Voss, and an uncle to numerous nephews and nieces, great nieces and great nephews, and even a great great nephew. He was very close to his stepfather Bill Bayh. He will be dearly missed by numerous in-laws, cousins, and treasured friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Loraine, and his father-in-law Bud Woolls.
Steve met the love of his life, Dottie, at Hondo High School. During his senior year at Stephen F. Austin State University, majoring in Geology, Steve married Dottie, a junior Pre-Med at SFASU, on August 14th, 1977. He worked as a geologist for Core Laboratories in Dallas while Dottie attended medical school, and then for an oil company in San Antonio discovering oil wells in South and East Texas. In June of 1983 they would have their first daughter, Lindsay, while living in San Antonio. After moving to New Braunfels they would have their second daughter, Carly, in May of 1988. Steve supported Dottie while she began her own medical practice and stayed home to parent his girls.
A poet, songwriter, and storyteller, some of his passions were music, reading, camping, traveling, and he loved art and visiting museums. Sharing axioms his entire life including “live like you will die tomorrow, and learn like you will live forever” (Gandhi). His stories and character will be forever ingrained in all he knew.
The family will be available for visitation at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa Street, New Braunfels, Texas 78130 on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 5-8 pm. The service and burial will be private to family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in his name.
