For the uninitiated, masskrugstemmen is a beer stein, or beer mug, holding contest of Bavarian origin.
This strongman — and strongwoman — contest weeds out the weak as competitors stand side-by-side while holding their beer steins with an outstretched arm.
Since May 6, contestants from all over Texas have come to Krause’s Cafe in New Braunfels to secure a top-three spot during one of the competitions.
On June 10, seven women took on the challenge and took their first steps toward becoming a beer stein-holding champion.
The competition was emceed by Jason Hurta, 2014 national masskrugstemmen champion, with Deryk Lindsey, 2016 national masskrugstemmen champion, judging the competitors.
Before it started, the two New Braunfels champions reviewed the proper stein-holding form and rules.
“You’re gonna hold the stein by the handle; make a fist,” Hurta said. “Your thumb is gonna be down by the side, not on top … If you do put your thumb on top of the handle, it will create carpal tunnel syndrome in two minutes flat easily — your employer doesn’t want to pay for that.”
Arms had to remain stretched outward without bending the elbow, or tipping or raising the arm. The arm not holding the stein must also stay by the competitor’s side at all times.
However, the most important rule of masskrugstemmen, as all fans know, is not to spill the beer.
The competition was soon underway, and each woman put down her stein one by one after succumbing to the weight of the liter.
After two minutes and 36 seconds on the clock, Amanda Maciejeski-Trahan, a four-time masskrugstemmen winner in her hometown of Tomball, took first place.
In second was Tricia Roos from Dallas, and in third was Isabella Cadwell from Bergheim.
The men’s competition shortly followed, with competitors trickling away until the top three battled it out after the two-minute mark.
“The special part about the two-minute mark is this is the time that you wish you wouldn’t have done this,” Hurta said to the crowd. “This is the time that the lactic acid builds up in your shoulder. You hate yourself, but you’ve got to burn through it.”
Eddie Lebron from Cibolo was the first of the three to lower his mug, earning himself third place in the competition; following Lebron was Paul Smith from Pearland.
New Braunfels native Frank Suhr earned first place in three minutes and 55 seconds.
This was Suhr’s first masskrugstemmen competition after deciding to sign up with a friend that day.
“I’ve never actually practiced it, but I guess I should start as I’ve gone (on) to the finals in August,” Suhr said. “But it’s more about endurance rather than pure strength. I played college football a little bit, so I know about endurance … and just applying the weight room to that and vice versa, you know, just pure endurance and getting over the pain.”
Suhr and the rest of the top three from each round will return for the finals on Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
The winners of the final will win a weekend trip to New York City from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17 for the national finals.
Those interested still have a chance to participate, with four rounds left before the final.
The next round will be on June 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Krause’s Cafe.
