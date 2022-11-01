It takes someone with a keen sense of determination and a steel grip to balance the weight of a liter of beer — Taylor Handy displayed both to be declared this year’s national female steinholding winner.
Handy is the fourth masskrugstemmen champion to come out of the national qualifiers in New Braunfels and the city’s first-ever female national victor.
Masskrugstemmen, or beer stein holding, is a Bavarian strength contest originating from Munich where contestants see how long they can extend an arm holding a full stein of beer — the equivalent of about a 5-pound weight.
“When you’re explaining it, it seems silly,” Handy said. “But when you get in front of the people that are doing these competitions and see how seriously they take it and see their dedication to it, it’s just a whole different feeling.”
For Handy, it started as a joke.
Handy’s husband and fellow steinholder signed the future champ up to go glass-to-glass with some serious competition during a local barbeque cookoff in late June.
“It started off as a joke between my husband and I of oh, he entered me, and let’s see how long you can go and let’s see how many people you can beat,” Handy said.
It wasn’t until emerging victorious from Krause’s Cafe in August that Handy began to take the sport and her chances of winning seriously.
Handy and her husband’s steinholding success at Krause’s earned them a bid to compete on the national stage during New York City’s Oktoberfest in September.
Using the time between competitions, Handy threw herself into the world of masskrugstemmen by studying the art of stein and trained by placing a weight in a stein filled with water to see how long she could hold it.
The only difference between training and competition time — the roar of an energized crowd.
Lucky for Handy, she performs better with an audience.
“The nerves, the adrenaline and the crowd makes it better for me,” Handy said. “When you have none of the adrenaline, none of the rush and none of the crowd, I can only hold it for maybe three minutes at a time. I would look at my husband and say, there’s no way I can win this because I can’t get past three minutes, like how, how am I going to beat any of these women?”
Not only did Handy outlast the 3-minute mark, she went on to dominate the other seven competitors and set a new national women’s record by holding the stein for 6 minutes and 10 seconds — shattering the previous record by nearly 40 seconds.
“The competition itself with just the adrenaline, the crowd and everybody just cheering you on — it’s just such an amazing rush,” Handy said. “Then just having everybody still cheering for you when you’re the last one up there — it’s just so rewarding.”
While Handy’s husband only placed third in the national competition, he will get to enjoy the spoils of her unique talents by accompanying her on a trip to Munich as part of her win.
“Only in America can you give Krause’s 20 bucks to enter a steinholding competition and then all of a sudden you’re sitting in Germany several months later,” said Jason Hurta, the first national champion from New Braunfels.
Krause’s Cafe serves as the steinholding gateway to the national competition, which began in the mid to late 2000s, said Hurta, who took home the men’s title in 2014 before trading in his glass for a microphone.
Handy is New Braunfels’ first women’s title holder since the contest added a women’s competition in 2016.
The newly-crowned champ joins three others who know their way around a fine stein, including the first of the New Braunfels “stein-asty” — Hurta.
“We’re no doubt what I call ‘the mecca of steinholding,” Hurta said. “No other city, no other venue has four national champions, and it’s been pretty satisfying to see (Handy) become part of that.”
Handy returned to Krause’s Saturday with her larger-than-life steinholding belt to celebrate her feat of strength and welcome her into the “steinasty’’ with a ceremonial beer tapping.
“After a good, long hold, and your body’s exhausted, the beer certainly tastes better,” Hurta said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.