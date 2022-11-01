Further details have emerged from a deadly incident Friday when a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper shot and killed a 16-year-old driver of a suspected stolen vehicle.
The trooper also injured the passenger in a 2019 Dodge Ram that authorities said was reported stolen out of Schertz.
“The deceased has been identified as a juvenile male,” Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Kenny Mata said. “The passenger is an 18-year-old male.”
The 16-year-old died at the scene and authorities took his passenger, whose name troopers have not released, to San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
The passenger was in stable condition Tuesday afternoon, Mata said.
About 7:45 p.m. Friday, a Guadalupe County deputy constable spotted a suspected stolen pickup truck in the parking lot of the Love’s Travel Stop in the 3100 block of I-10, Mata said. The deputy constable broadcast across police radio that he was following the truck through the parking lot and law enforcement officers in the area responded to help, he said.
One of those officers was a DPS trooper who pulled next to the truck as the deputy constable’s vehicle pulled behind it to attempt a felony traffic stop, Mata said.
The trooper, whose name and length of service the department of public safety also have not released, got out of his vehicle.
The truck driver put the vehicle in reverse and crashed into the constable’s vehicle, Mata said. Then the trooper fired at the pickup truck striking both occupants, he said.
Only the trooper fired shots at the scene, Mata said.
Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.