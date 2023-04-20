Three New Braunfels residents are under fire from the state for allegedly scamming rural internet customers, according to a new lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
The lawsuit alleges that Jessica Garza and her husband Homero Joshua Garza, along with Alan Harmon, violated state law by repackaging SIM cards from legitimate internet providers and then reselling them to unknowing customers.
The team’s company is known as GEV IO or Nomad Internet, which has a business address at 1308 Common St. in New Braunfels.
Paxton’s lawsuit said that the company has been “leading consumers to believe they are contracting with legitimate internet service providers.”
The state said the defendants acquired large quantities of SIM cards from mobile network operators, which deliver wireless data to customers.
They did this by “masquerading as legitimate entities requiring wireless data and equipment,” according to the lawsuit.
Nomad Internet then leased the SIM cards to customers by posing as a rural internet provider.
“Even after network providers detected and terminated the unauthorized use of their networks, leaving consumers without internet access for which they were paying, defendants continued to charge consumers large monthly fees,” the lawsuit said.
Texas attorneys received testimony from a Verizon employee, several investigators and customers to create the case against the group.
The state alleges that Nomad Internet used deceptive marketing to sell SIM cards and wireless routers to rural customers at prices more than triple the national average.
Nomad Internet also claimed to be affiliated with Verizon.
Customers who tried to cancel their service were told their subscription had ended, only to be charged more money later.
Comal County District Court Judge Tracie Wright Reneau approved a preliminary injunction against the business and the individual defendants on April 14.
In a statement, Paxton said that the legal action will prevent the business from scamming “any more unsuspecting consumers who are simply trying to obtain basic internet access.”
“My office will continue to vigilantly monitor for all companies engaging in deceptive trade practices and looking to scam Texas consumers,” Paxton said.
The injunction also freezes the business assets “to preserve funds for consumer restitution,” according to the Office of the Attorney General.
The state said that some of the defendants’ other businesses have tax liens.
The company’s website remained active as of Thursday afternoon.
Nomad Internet marketed its products as the “best wireless internet” for rural customers.
Neither the Garzas nor Harmon could be reached for comment.
