The Texas Department of Transportation’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign commemorates its 20th anniversary with the launch of this year’s effort, designed to get more residents to buckle up their safety belts.
From Monday through June 5, law enforcement officers and deputies will step up enforcement of the state’s seat belt and child car seat laws.
In its 20th year, the campaign centers around Riley Leon, the Central Texas teen driver of a pickup truck who was caught on video in late March driving his vehicle through a tornado in Elgin. The viral video of that accident has been viewed millions of times.
Leon spoke at a TxDOT media conference on Monday at the Texas Capitol about how wearing a seatbelt saved him when he was caught in the March 21 tornado that flipped his truck on the highway.
Leon was able to drive away, but the pickup was heavily damaged.
“It was a couple days after that I realized that thank God I wore my seatbelt that day because if not, the accident could have been more tragic,” Leon said. “I probably wouldn’t be here at this moment without my seatbelt. But thankfully, I wore it and I’m here.”
That’s why TxDOT and law enforcement officials are reminding everyone, whether traveling during the day or at night, a short or long distance, or as a driver or a passenger, that wearing a seat belt remains the single most effective way to protect themselves from serious injury or death in a crash, and it’s the law.
Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured in the front or back seat or face fines and fees up to $200.
Children younger than 8 years old must be restrained in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches. If a child isn’t secured, the driver faces fines of up to $250.
“Since its launch in 2002, the Texas ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign has saved nearly 7,000 lives,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams in a statement. “We’re proud of the work we’ve done over the decades and the countless hours put in by our law enforcement partners. But there are still far too many preventable deaths on Texas roads.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Administration, the “Click It or Ticket” initiative is estimated to have prevented 120,000 serious injuries and saved $26.3 billion in related economic costs.
But an average of one in 10 Texans is still not buckling up, and according to data collected from the Texas Peace Officer’s Crash Report, 1,226 people died in 2021 in unrestrained crashes, a 14% increase from the previous year.
Putting on a seat belt takes only a few seconds, and doing so reduces the risk of dying by up to 45% for people in the front seat of passenger cars and up to 60% for people in pickup trucks.
However, pickup truck drivers and passengers continue to lag in seat belt use, and the number of unbelted pickup truck drivers killed in Texas traffic crashes increased 20% last year.
The campaign is also a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.
According to state officials, Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.
For more information, visit www.texasclickitorticket.com.
