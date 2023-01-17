For the team at Starlite Recovery, working through life’s challenges is something to celebrate.
The company hosted an open house on Tuesday as they prepare to open an intensive outpatient office program in New Braunfels for adults with substance abuse issues and related behavioral health disorders.
Michelle Mauzé, the office’s outpatient services director, is a licensed master social worker and chemical dependency counselor.
“Our goal is to foster their independence,” Mauzé said. “Usually when people get to this level, they may have tried several times to just go to treatment, go to detox, and get out, and it just happens again. So they’re taking another step here.”
The outpatient program is typically 8 weeks long.
Patients have three-hour group sessions on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with individual therapy every other week.
The team plans to add an evening group in the future.
Jenn Claunch, a licensed professional counselor at the office, said that she enjoys providing people with the “tools to have a more joyful life.”
The counselor said that many people who go to detox or an inpatient program may relapse if they have not learned to deal with trauma and stress.
Outpatient recovery aims to address those underlying issues with individual treatment plans.
“There’s so many other facilities that people enter, and it’s that same baseline when they get out, whereas in this program we really see results,” Claunch said. “It’s not just about stopping using. It’s about how we can all have a happier life.”
The outpatient program gives clients the freedom to live at home and continue to work.
The office will help fill a treatment gap in the area, said Stephanie, a New Braunfels nurse who came to Tuesday’s open house.
“It’s great to have something local for the people who are going back and forth from these sessions,” she said. “That’s really needed here.”
Mauzé has been in recovery for 12 years.
She considers that her “secret weapon” in helping others.
“I love this work,” she said. “When people say ‘I can’t,’ or ‘this happened to me,’ I say ‘yeah, me, too, so let’s figure something out.’”
The Starlite Recovery intensive outpatient office is located at 790 Generations Drive Suite 515.
Visit starliterecovery.com to learn more about admissions.
