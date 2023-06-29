As of June 28, the 10-day Edwards Aquifer level average is under the Stage 3 drought restrictions trigger of 640 feet, with an average of 637.2 feet.
The decline in the aquifer’s levels can be attributed to the lack of significant rainfall in the area and the current heat wave.
However, New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) and The Texas Water Company have responded differently to this trigger.
New Braunfels Mayor Neal Linnartz and NBU decided in collaboration to stay in Stage 2 until they declare otherwise. If conditions worsen, then Stage 3 restrictions might be announced.
According to NBU Chief Operations Officer Ryan Kelso, the decision to stay in Stage 2 was not one that was taken lightly and aligned with the decision of nearby water utilities such as the San Antonio Water System.
Additionally, Kelso said that the investments and plans NBU has made have created a strong and diverse water supply portfolio.
NBU doubled the water supply in the portfolio after the drought of 2011-2014.
Water reductions, according to New Braunfels City Ordinance, Section 130-224, can be based on the discharge level of the Comal Springs, NBU water supply, potable water system capacity, the 10-day average of the J-17 Edwards Aquifer water levels, or seasonal or weather conditions not based on water levels in J-17.
During Stage 2, watering is limited to once a week with an irrigation systems and sprinklers schedule based on the last digit of a resident’s address.
Addresses ending in one or zero are on Monday, two or three are on Tuesday, four or five are on Wednesday, six or seven are on Thursday and eight or nine are on Friday.
Sprinklers or irrigation systems are not allowed on weekends during stages one through three.
Soaker hoses that don’t spray water into the air, handheld hoses, drip irrigation systems and buckets are allowed before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. on any day.
While New Braunfels residents will remain at Stage 2, The Texas Water Company has moved many neighborhoods and cities from Stage 2 to an emergency water stage.
Some of the 20 affected areas include the City of Blanco, Spring Branch, Comal Hills, Mystic Shores, Bulverde and Cypress Springs.
The Texas Water Company’s decision was also made on June 28 and called for both residential and commercial customers to limit their water usage to indoors only.
Until further notice, landscape irrigation and lawn watering are prohibited.
The Texas Water Company saw a decrease in water storage to critical points on Wednesday, which triggered the decision to move to an emergency stage.
The company attributes the decrease to the lack of water restriction scheduling compliance and excessive irrigation.
The water company believes the suspension of lawn watering and landscape irrigation will restore the water storage levels.
