The New Braunfels Police Department’s move into its new headquarters didn’t impact its weekend responses to calls that included a stabbing and a man hospitalized after shooting himself in the hand.
David Ferguson, city communications manager, said NBPD performed ‘normal’ service calls and arrests and reopened front desk operations at its new digs at 3030 West San Antonio Street at 8 a.m. Monday.
Officers called to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1101 at 10:21 a.m. on Sunday transported a man who had allegedly been stabbed by his girlfriend.
“We were dispatched for a male and female in a verbal disturbance,” Ferguson said. “The female displayed a kitchen knife and used it to assault the male.”
Ferguson said the 33-year-old male from Austin suffered “serious but non-life threatening wounds” and was first transported to Resolute Hospital, and later to a San Antonio hospital.
The suspect, a 27-year-old female resident of the apartment, was charged with aggravated assault of a date or family member and taken to the Comal County Jail, where she remained under $50,000 bond Monday afternoon.
Ferguson said police worked two shooting incidents. One involved a man who went to Resolute Hospital, which was required by law after it treated a male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand around 3:15 p.m. Friday. A shots fired call in the Alves Lane area around 4:33 a.m. Saturday resulted in another man’s arrest on a public intoxication charge.
Ferguson said during the weekend, NBPD conducted few river-related arrests. There was one warrant arrest on Saturday, and for the weekend officers issued 73 citations Saturday and Sunday, mostly for parking and traffic violations, and those found violating disposable container and cooler-size limits on the rivers.
Ferguson said no services were curtailed during the PD’s move from its 25-year-home at 1488 South Seguin Avenue to its new 65,000-square foot home located directly across from the new Comal County Sheriff’s Office, which after several weeks is still completing its move into its new headquarters.
