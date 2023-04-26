The New Braunfels MarketPlace is undergoing some changes, with new businesses and improvements making their way to the shopping center.
According to Wiggins Commercial President Patrick Wiggins, two new pad sites are being constructed in the shopping center.
The pad sites are each 3,700 square feet and overlook the pond at the shopping center’s entrance.
The pad sites, built to spec, currently have leases out for portions of the buildings.
Wiggins Commercial manages MarketPlace’s property as well as leasing.
Although Wiggins Commercial has not named these prospective tenants yet, Wiggins said a few businesses have either recently opened or are currently in construction.
Future and current newcomers to the New Braunfels MarketPlace include a sporting goods business, a nail salon, a physical therapy business and a veterinary clinic.
“The nail salon, I think they should be open within the next couple of weeks,” Wiggins said. “They are finishing, and the veterinary clinic still has a little ways to go on their construction. So probably within the next couple months, they would be opening as well.”
Along with the construction of the pad sites, there will also be improvements to the shopping center’s pond.
According to Wiggins, the pond and the construction of the two pad sites will serve as an improved entrance.
“We are doing pond improvements right now as well to improve the liner and kind of heavily landscape all around it,” Wiggins said. “And as far as vacancy, we only have about 5% vacancy right now. Santikos is expanding … They have not started their construction yet.”
The Santikos location at the MarketPlace opened nearly two years ago, replacing the Alamo Drafthouse that preceded it.
Their first stage in renovations replaced leftover stadium seating with reclining seating months back.
Now the movie theater is working toward expanding its overall space. Additionally, 50 more arcade games, an eight-lane bowling alley and a sports bar will be added.
In-seat service for ordering food and self-serve popcorn machines will be added as well.
According to Wiggins, the theatre will not close during the expansion and will hopefully be finished before the year ends.
Wiggins hopes the leases for the pad sites will be signed soon and anticipates that the construction will be finished in the summer.
“The buildings will be done, but then the tenants take over, and then they have to finish out that they start; it’ll take probably four to six months,” Wiggins said. “The tenants won’t be open for business probably (until) the end of the year, but the actual construction of the building that you see from the exterior should be done in June.”
Those interested in leasing space in the pad sites or in-line at New Braunfels MarketPlace contact Wiggins Commercial at 830-620-7475.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.