A 56-year-old Spring Branch woman was arrested Thursday after she admitted shooting her 36-year-old boyfriend during an argument at her home on Tuesday, authorities said.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said deputies received a call from a female at a residence in the 100 block of Navigator Lane in Spring Branch around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday.
“Comal County deputies, criminal investigations division detectives and Texas Rangers responded to the location,” Smith said. “The female stated her boyfriend was deceased in the residence as a result of a domestic dispute and had been deceased since the previous (day).”
Smith said deputies located a 36-year-old Hispanic male lying on the floor in the bathroom with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Tom Clark, who ordered an autopsy.
Criminal Investigations Division Capt. Rocky Millican said the woman, Eve Escobedo, 53 years old, lived at the residence with an adult daughter who was not at home at the time of the shooting, which occurred sometime on Tuesday. Escobedo told investigators she shot the man, a Mexican national, in self-defense.
“She attempted to clean up the area where the shooting occurred and removed evidence from the area,” Millican said. “Throughout the initial investigation she changed her story several times about what led to the shooting.”
Millican said Escobedo remained free while deputies obtained a search order for the residence, and returned Thursday with a warrant for her arrest, charging her with tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair. Escobedo was taken to the Comal County Jail, where she remained under $50,000 bond late Friday.
Millican said there more details involved in the ongoing investigation that could lead to additional charges. He said no one else was injured in the incident.
