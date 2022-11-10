Police reports show that a Spring Branch man arrested twice in October on human trafficking charges allegedly used Snapchat to meet underage girls and pay them for sex.
Retired Air Force Col. Marc Jamison, 58, is facing felony charges of transporting at least two minors to another location for sex.
In one of the reported incidents, Jamison is accused of paying the alleged victim for sex acts.
The Herald-Zeitung obtained Jamison’s arrest affidavit through a public records request.
The New Braunfels Police Department first arrested Jamison on Oct. 21 for human trafficking and booked him into the Comal County Jail.
Police have said the alleged victim in that case was a 16-year-old girl.
Jamison was arrested near her house.
According to the police report, the girl described the suspect as “a bald, white male in his 50s, divorced with kids, who drove a white truck.”
The man had allegedly contacted the victim on Snapchat and would drive the girl to another location for sex.
Jamison bonded out of jail on Oct. 22.
But the case details allowed police detectives to connect Jamison to a sexual assault case they began investigating in May 2021.
He was arrested again on Oct. 25 on charges of knowingly transporting a minor and engaging in sexual conduct.
The alleged victim was 14 at the time of the incidents described in the police report.
The girl told police that an “older, white, bald male” randomly contacted her on Snapchat. She said the man drove a newer white pickup truck.
The teenager described the man as “creepy” and said he asked her for explicit photos of herself, “which she did not want to do.”
She told police that she blocked the man on the social media platform. But a few months later he found her new account and messaged her again.
The alleged victim said she told the man that she was 14.
Eventually, she gave the man her address. In May 2021, he picked her up at the corner by her home.
According to the police report, the alleged victim said that during the next three weeks, the suspect picked her up twice and drove her to another location.
During an encounter near an abandoned house, the man paid the alleged victim $100 for sex acts.
The suspect also allegedly had sex with the girl at a San Marcos hotel after she consumed alcohol.
She had agreed to leave her home with him, although “she did not want to have sex with the suspect.”
The alleged victim did not provide the suspect’s real name or an exact Snapchat profile name.
Detectives were unable to develop a suspect based on that information until Jamison’s first arrest.
The detective in the 2021 case said the recent arrest “all seemed very familiar,” with a similar suspect and vehicle description.
Jamison remains in jail. His bond was increased to $500,000.
Jamison owns Cyber Checkmate Consultants and presented at the Texas Cyber Summit this year.
He was in the Air Force for more than 20 years and has a long history of cybersecurity work with businesses, according to his business website.
It is unclear if Jamison has an attorney. Calls to his business were not returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.