Tucker Stephenson, sports editor for the Herald-Zeitung since 2016, will be the newspaper’s next managing editor.
Stephenson’s history with the HZ goes back further than that, with his first byline as a sports writer appearing in the summer of 2008 before he left for a spot in neighboring Seguin where he served as a reporter before becoming that paper’s sports editor.
That history means that Stephenson won’t have to spend any time getting acquainted with the community or its people, publisher Neice Bell said.
“Tucker has been a dependable bedrock for the paper for years,” Bell said. “He’s always stepped up when needed, and he already knows so much of what is required to be a great managing editor.”
Stephenson has racked up no shortage of awards over the years, including being named one of the state’s Star Sportswriters in 2021, but his skills weren’t just limited to sports. His ability as a beat news reporter in Seguin is what propelled him to his first sports editor job at that newspaper.
In both Seguin and New Braunfels, Stephenson has worked with the Herald-Zeitung’s current editor Chris Lykins who is transitioning to a digital leadership role with the paper’s parent company, Southern Newspapers Inc.
“Finding someone we could trust to take this chair has been one of my biggest focuses in the last couple of months,” Lykins said. “We initially tried to avoid taking Tucker out of sports because he loves it and excels at it, but when he indicated a desire to move up, it made our decision very simple.”
He said on a number of occasions Stephenson has stepped up to act as an assistant managing editor over the years.
Lykins will spend the next several weeks with Stephenson on the transition, including the newspaper’s search for a new sports editor as well as the retirement of cops and court reporter Will Wright.
Bell said she’s looking forward to what Stephenson brings to the role as the newspaper aims to build on its very long and proud legacy.
“Our goal here is always to be the best small daily in the state, and we’ve got the awards and readership to show that,” Bell said. “I have no doubt that is Tucker’s goal as well, and the rest of the staff is ready to work with him to help achieve it.”
Stephenson said he’s thrilled to get the opportunity and ready to dive headfirst into his new role with the newspaper.
“It’s an honor to be chosen to lead one of the top small newsrooms in the state, and one that I’ll take very seriously,” Stephenson said. “I look forward to bringing the same passion that drove my love for area sports for the past 13 years. New Braunfels is a vibrant community and I can’t wait to begin telling the stories of the people that make it such a desired destination.”
